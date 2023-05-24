Falkirk Fury’s junior men are play-off champions

The Sony Centre sponsored club swept to an 18-point margin road win against their rivals in what was a battle between the two top sides at that age level, with Wolves number one seeds going into the match and Fury number two seeds.

The previous cup and league matches in other competitions between the teams had been tight, and this was no different for long spells during the tie.

Fury got off to a dream start with a 28-11 opening quarter and a 17-point lead. Playing great team basketball, the players shared the ball allowing penetration to the basket and some great outside shooting. The second saw Wolves edge the period 20-17 for Fury to lead by 14 points at the half-time point.

The third period was a real crucial phase of the game, with Fury holding Wolves to six points and putting 17 points on the board themselves for a 25-point lead going into the final stanza.

While Wolves fought hard throughout and took the final period 19-12, it was not enough for them and Fury’s team, led by Keith Bunyan, managed to seal a stunning play-off triumph.

Fury had 11 threes from behind the arc for 33 of their 74 points, just showing how well executed their performance was.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: “For the majority of the Fury side, this was their last game as junior-level players, having come through the ranks as a group of players that swept all before them at the under-14 age group - winning the Scottish Cup and National Challenge titles, while also taking part in the Battle of Britain International Tournament in London.

“That was way back in 2019, but the Covid-19 pandemic struck and the players who were destined for great things in 2021 had to remain focused until success again in 2023. I have to give a special mention to assistant coach Ewan Carlow.”