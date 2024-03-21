Falkirk Fury's cadette women dish out mauling at West Lothian Wolves

Poppy Duncan was on top form for Fury (Photo: Alex Johnson)

A 27-3 opening quarter by coach Kim Hunter's Fury CW side literally finished the game as a contest.

The Scottish Cup winning side were in excellent form as they build to what is sure to be a league decider with Boroughmuir Blaze in just over a week’s time.

Fury continued to pour in the points on the road against the West Lothian side with 20-6, 25-3 and 14-7 second, third and fourth periods.

With 11 of Fury's 12-player squad getting on the scoresheet, all in double digit minutes played, it was an opportunity for coach Hunter to give all her players extended minutes. Rachel Dagger and Poppy Duncan shared 34 points with 17 apiece.

Bethany Sneddon was on 14, with a big game from the ever improving Emily Irvine on 10 points in 14 minutes.

Fury now play St Mirren at GSC this Sunday with a 10am tip.

Fury's junior women lost out 78-55 to Wolves in the U18 fixture with junior standout Edie McBain hitting 21 points personal for the Falkirk side.

Cadettes Bethany Sneddon and Rachel Dagger shared 20 points with 10 apiece.

Fury produced three solid quarters with only a 4, 4, 3 points difference, but a poor second period was the difference between the sides.

This weekend Fury JW face St Mirren.