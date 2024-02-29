Falkirk Fury's cadet men bounce back from cup final defeat with impressive St Mirren league win

Adama Hainey grabbed 25 points on the day for Fury (Photo: Gary Smith)

The 81-66 scoreline saw Saints take an early lead at 20-15 towards the end of the first quarter.

But with coach Ewan Carlow's side adopting an up-tempo trapping defence, it was the cup winners who started to crumble under pressure, particularly in the guard spot, where turnovers became a serious issue for the Saints side.

Led by talented teen Adama Hainey, Fury took the remaining three quarters, with the third proving key as the Falkirk side held Saints to just seven points.

Now nine points clear going into the final quarter, Fury continued to put Saints under pressure, resulting in a 26-20 scoreline and a 15-point win.

Adama Hainey led the Sony sponsored side's scoring with a big 25 points personal.

Oliver Coffey and Andrew Henderson had big games at both ends of the floor to match their big scorelines of 16 points and 15 points respectively.

Gavin Black also had an excellent game to complete the double digit scorers with 12 points.

Some great defence from Arron Robertson was also key during his 14 minutes on court.