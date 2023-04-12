Fury Scotland stars Andrew Mellville, Harvey Berry, Ben Adams and Sophie Cram

And further Scotland recognition for the Falkirk outfit this week is being provided by Sophie Cram, a talented guard who plays for Fury senior women and is currently representing Scotland junior women.

It's been a solid season for Mellville, Berry and Adams, who finished runners-up in the JM Scottish Division 1 and Gilmour has made great progress in his basketball scholarship at Myerscough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the Fury five it will be a tough set of games against hosts Wales with Ireland and England potentially the Scots’ toughest challenges.

Meanwhile, Fury U14 boys will this weekend compete in a four-club National U14 tournament being jointly hosted by Fury and Ayr Storm.

Invites went to two other top clubs at U14 in Boroughmuir Blaze and North Lanarkshire Chiefs and sposnosrship was found to make the event possible.

This Friday will see Fury v Chiefs at 6pm before Blaze and Storm at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday there will be Fury v Blaze at 10am, Chiefs v Storm at noon, Chiefs v Blaze at 2pm and at 4pm the two hosts fight in Fury v Storm.

Spectators are welcome to all games which take place at Grangemouth Sports Complex.