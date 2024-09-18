Falkirk Fury: Young teams enjoy strong start to basketball campaign

Falkirk Fury’s under-18 junior women got off to a great start against Glasgow Storm (Pictures: Gary Smith)

Sony Centre Falkirk Fury‘s Scottish National League sides had a solid start to season 2024/25 with big wins for three out of four of the youth-level squads who were in action on a super Saturday.

Grangemouth Sports Complex hosted four home games for the Falkirk club and it was coach Kim Hunter’s junior women who were first up against Glasgow Storm.

Fury's JW got out to a strong start as their full court press saw Storm struggle to get the ball out of their half of the court. GB squad player Rachel Dagger led the charge to a 29-6 opening quarter lead and game over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A final period of 24-3 for the Falkirk side saw an overall scoreline of 87-27 and a 60pt Fury win over the Glasgow side. Dagger hit 27 points personal with Poppy Duncan scoring at will inside with 17 points. Bethany Sneddon was in charge at the point adding 15 points for Fury with Kyla Torrance - like Duncan - too strong for Storm inside with 12 points.

MVP of Fury’s under-16s Scottish Cup win last season, Daisy Lawson, had a great game at both ends off the floor with six points and countless rebounds and steals. Fury U16’s women take on City of Edinburgh this weekend.

A 73-61 loss for Fury U16 cadet men came down to the final minutes to decide the game. Coach Ewan Carlow's Falkirk side had gone behind early on but pulled the game back to within three for an 18-15 scoreline to the visitors at the end of the first period.

A poor second saw Fury go 13 points behind at the half but a spirited fightback by the young Sony sponsored side in the third stanza saw a 22-12 scoreline bring the game back to three points as the teams entered the final quarter. However, it was to be the visitors who finished strongest and took the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Fury, whose team is all first year Cadets bar just two players, it was a strong opening game with Scotland international Taylan Ertekin leading the scoring with 28 points personal.

Will Claydon, Nathan Cole and Jan Adamski had 8/7/6 points respectively. Jay Bunyan and Lewis Dickson worked hard throughout in the guard spot and Fury now move to face what will be another tough game on the road against St Mirren.

Game three at Grangemouth on a packed Saturday that saw 400 fans watch the action was a 100 point win for Keith Bunyan’s junior men over Grampian Ignite.

The side were in excellent form as Ignite could not get to grips with Fury's pace and aggression. With scores of 33-35-32 and 29 in the four periods and Grampian replying with 5-3-6 points in the second, third and fourth periods this was a fast break bonanza for the Falkirk side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With seven players in double digit scoring and the most minutes played by a Fury player of 21 minutes in the 12-team squad, coach Bunyan ran his bench and all players delivered to a great standard of play. Liam Bouch led with 27 points with Oliver Coffey on 20 points and Dylan Low on 18 points.

Recent signing from Stirling Knights, Mario Pizzaro, had a solid debt for Fury with 14 points. All 12 of Fury’s players were on the scoresheet and the team now face St Mirren this weekend on the road.

The final game of the day at GSC was a nailbiter with the Falkirk club's U16 cadette women making it an Ignite double as they defeated the Grampian side with a Jodie Lambert basket within six seconds of the game as they racked up a 52-50 win for coach Rebecca Lonsdale's young side.

With two point between the sides going into the final quarter it was anyone’s game and it went right down to the final seconds. Fury CW who like the clubs CM and JW only have two second year players - the rest of the team either first year players or under-14s. This will be a challenging season for the CW but edging out a win in their first game of the season is a great boost for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fury's four under-14 players in particular all had excellent games - Jodie Lambert getting the winner with six points, the athletic Scarlett Smith also chipped in six points personal. The talented duo of Ruby Cruickshanks and Katie Corbett also got on the scoresheet giving the quartet helping with 16 big points in the team tally.

Top scoring for Fury was Leila Gillespie with 15 points, Millie Irons chipped in with eight points and the hard-working Hannah Johnson also added six points personal. Making a huge defensive impact was the rangy Becky MacLeod who also added six points personal. This weekend the CW are on the road to City of Edinburgh.