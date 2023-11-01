Falkirk Fury young team ensure it is perfect winning weekend over Paisley Saints

​Falkirk Fury’s under-16 cadette women continued their dream start to the league season with a huge 107-28 win over St Mirren to keep their unbeaten run going.

Rachel Dagger scored 25 points for Falkirk Fury (Photo: Gary Smith)

With Fury’s under-18s team also securing a two-point victory, this made it a treble for the Falkirk club over their Paisley rivals after the senior men's win the night before.

In a one sided game, Fury went out to a 40-14 first quarter lead. They ran their bench throughout but still racked up big numbers with 31 points in the third. GB squad player Rachel Dagger was back to her best form with 25 points personal, while high-scoring Kyla Torrance had 22 points personal with Poppy Duncan on 19 points personal. Beth Sneddon scored 16 points personal with Jess Cram on 10 points personal.

Kim Hunter's side face their toughest challenge of the season this Saturday at noon when they travel the Crags SC in Edinburgh, where they face Boroughmuir Blaze in what could well be a title deciding game. Blaze, like Fury, sit with five wins and no losses.

In the Fury junior division outing, Rebecca Lonsdale’s side took the win with a 61-59 scoreline. The first half turned out to be a tale of two quarters with Fury starting well with a 26-15 period, however an 18-6 second for the visitors saw Saints lead 33-32 at the half.

The third quarter was Fury's with a 21-14 scoreline and they had a six point lead going into the final quarter. A low scoring final period went 12-8 for the Saints, with Fury holding out for a great two win that send them to fourth spot.

Edie McBain scored the winning basket with the sides tied at 59 points apiece and with just 49 seconds of the game remaining.

With the Fury’s junior team boasting nine U16 CW players in its 12 player line up - this was an even stronger win than the scoreline shows. It was CW star Poppy Duncan who led the JW scoring with 14 points personal. Juniors Rose Tyrell and Edie McBain had strong games with 12 and 10 points respectively. Cadette Kykla Torrance had a solid game at both ends of the floor with nine points personal.