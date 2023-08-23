Falkirk Fury: Under-16 cadet men to kick off competitive basketball action after 'summer of basketball'

The current U16 Scottish Champions face EBL side Bristol Storm. This will be the first game for the new-look team with a number of players stepping up, while also retaining the likes of Andrew Henderson, Gavin Black and Adama Hainey. Tip off is at 4.30pm on Friday at Grangemouth Sports Complex.

The following Friday will then see Kim Hunter's under-16 women travel to Caledonia Gladiators for a pre-season friendly.

Meanwhile, Fury’s JrNBA programme came to a conclusion last weekend with around 70 under-12 age group boys and girls taking part in the Fury JrNBA Finals/Kit day.

Falkirk Fury's U16 CM League winning side last term (Photo: Kai Mungall/Falkirk Fury)

The JrNBA one of the biggest sporting programmes for young players spanning the globe.

Fury have had tremendous success in various aspects of the JrNBA programme including junior players Andrew Mellville and Harvey Berry being selected to take part in European JrNBA camps/leagues.

With two tiers to the programme in Scotland - one run by Basketball Scotland and one run by selected clubs - the JrNBA is seen in the Falkirk area as a key pathway to bring the best players to Fury's U10 and U12 teams from the likes of Falkirk's Sports Development sessions, Falkirk's Active Schools twenty team, Falkirk Primary School league and the local spring and summer camps.

This year’s Falkirk JrNBA programme saw four training/game sessions held from June to August with the finals and kit day the climax.

Prior to the finals event, held at Grangemouth SC, where all the previous training sessions had taken place, the players were split into a younger and older group.

JrNBA team kit was handed out to the 10 teams who took part and fully officiated matches took place throughout the day.

Fury head coach John Bunyan alongside a team of 10 Fury coaches coached and officiated throughout the sessions.

The younger finals session saw Theo Douglas win a match ball as winner of the shoot-out that took place after the games. Aiden Tran won the older shoot-out.