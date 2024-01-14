Falkirk Fury: Under-14s kick off year against Inverness Lions

Sony Centre Falkirk Fury started the New Year with two competitive under-14 age level matches at Grangemouth Sports Complex last weekend against Inverness Lions.

With all four teams in the top four of their respective SBC Division 1 leagues, the games between the two were expected to be close.

First up was the women’s match, with the visiting Lions side taking an 8-0 lead in the first three minutes of play. However Fury picked up their defence, holding Lions scoreless for the next five minutes and edging the game back to an 8-6 scoreline. In a decisive and crucial last two minutes of the first quarter, Lions went back on a scoring run, making the scoreline 15-6 at the end of the first period.

The second stanza saw both teams struggle to score, with defences on top and a 7-5 score to Lions for a 22-11 half-time lead. The third was equally close at 15-12 for the Inverness side who took their lead out to 14 entering the last quarter. With Fury unable to close the gap, the final scoreline saw Lions take the win 49-30.

Top scorer for Fury was Jodie Lambert with 10 points with Ruby Cruickshanks and Scarlett Smith chipping in with eight points and five points respectively.

Next up was the men’s match and with the Lions going into the game undefeated so far and Fury only having one loss, this was a battle of two teams at the top of the table.

The opening quarter scoreline reflected that with Fury just edging it at 17-15 after getting out to a 17-7 start. The second however saw the Falkirk side make a decisive move with an 18-6 quarter and a 14-point half-time lead. The third and fourth periods then saw Fury control the game with some great team play and scorelines of 22-14 and 24-14 for a 81-49 win.

Fury are now one of three teams at 5-1 for the season and sit in second spot.

Will Claydon and Jack Webster led the scoring for the men’s under-14s with 25 points and 23 points respectively, with on-form Claydon hitting five threes in his tally.

Jan Adamski and Harrison Gardiner had their best games of the season with 12 points and 10 points respectively.