Falkirk Fury: Under-12s enjoy trip to Caledonian Gladiators ground for new tournament
Fury have been involved with a handful of clubs in developing a competitive under-12 boys league, and this event was the perfect start in building towards a new national competition being formed.
For the young players and fans, it was also a chance to experience the state of the art arena where Gladiators’ professional BBL and WBBL teams play.
Fury took 12 of their squad to the event and opened up the tournament with group wins over Ayr Storm and South Lanarkshire Colliers, and then despite a six point loss to Stirling Knights, Fury managed to progress to the next stage where they defeated West Lothian Wolves. However, a three-point loss to the hosts meant Fury's final game was for third/fourth spot against the Wolves. Fury lost out to Wolves to finish fourth overall.
Fury’s squad: Rory Sturrock, Ellis McRobbie, Alfie MacDougall, Alexander Robertson, Sebastian Condac, Harris Hope, Lachlan Lindsay, Theo Douglas, Josh Bunyan, Max Philliben, Charlie Thomson, Ethan Kidd. Coaches: Rafael Arribas and Kai Mungall.
Meanwhile, for the Gladiators’ pro side in their latest BBL outings against Leicester Riders and Surrey Scorchers, ex-Fury ace Fraser Malcolm has been in sparkling form, with his side moving to second in the table overall.