Falkirk Fury: Undefeated U16s extend stunning run

Last weekend saw Falkirk Fury U16 cadettes gain a huge win, while there was also a narrow victory for the U14 girls but losses for both the senior and junior women.

Match action from the U16s big victory (Photo: Gary Smith)

The U16 team moved to 8-0 for the season with a 90-48 success over Gladiators.

Now Fury's only undefeated team this season, Kim Hunter's side led 29-7 after the opening quarter and moved 32 points ahead by the half. Rachel Dagger top scored on 32 points with Kyla Torrance and Bethany Sneddon sharing 40 points. The cadette women face Kool Kats in Edinburgh this weekend.

The senior women first team’s Scottish Division 1 game against Boroughmuir Blaze on the road went right down to the wire with a 66-62 win for the capital side.

The opening quarter saw Falkirk go 22-13 behind. Fury won all three of the next quarters but just failed to overhaul the capital side. Lucy Rafferty had a big game for Fury with 18 points personal, with Rachel Penman on 11. This weekend the senior women visit table toppers Edinburgh Uni.

The junior women's U18 Division 1 team lost out to a very strong Gladiators side at GSC with a 98-50 scoreline.

Cadette guard Bethany Sneddon was top scorer for Falkirk on 12 with Rose Tyrell adding 11. This weekend the junior women visit Kool Kats.

Fury's U14 girls had a narrow win over West Lothian Wolves - the victory takes the team to 4-2 for the season with big games from Jodie Lambert who top scored and captain Grace Howarth who played tough defence throughout.