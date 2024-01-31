Falkirk Fury: U16s unbeaten run ends at hands of rivals Boroughmuir Blaze

Sony Centre Falkirk Fury's under-16 cadette women lost their unbeaten record after an 84-73 defeat to rivals Boroughmuir Blaze last weekend on league duty (Photo: Gary Smith)

Fury remain at the top of the U16 SBC Division One Championship but Blaze have now closed the gap, with both teams now sitting on one loss for the season. Fury have an 11 for one record with Blaze a game behind on 11 for one.

The teams are scheduled to meet again in the last game of the season in what is set up to be a title decider. With both teams now having beaten each other on home turf – the sides will meet each other in a couple of week’s time for the U16s Scottish Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game at Grangemouth Sports Complex was a great advert for Scottish basketball at U16 women's age level.

A tight opening quarter saw the teams tied at 16 points apiece. The second quarter however saw Fury edge the scoreline at 18-14 for the period and a slender four point lead at the half.

While Fury had defeated Blaze earlier in the season, that game had been a close match, so it was no surprise there was little between the sides. The big highlight of both the first and second quarters was how they each had ended with Fury's Beth Sneddon bringing the home support to their feet with not just one buzzer beater three point shot in the first but also another towards the end of the second quarter.

The third period was equally as close until the final minute where a costly spell saw Blaze go on a six to zero run for a 57-52 lead going into the final quarter. That period saw the sides exchange baskets, but Fury ultimately not being able to close the gap and the capital side ran out winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Point guard Beth Sneddon finished as the game's top scorer on 19 points personal with Poppy Duncan having a big game at both ends of the floor on 17 points.

Rachel Dagger, an ever offensive threat, had 14 points with Kyla Torrance showing her talent with 12 points personal having and a solid game on the boards.

Also in brilliant form in terms of rebounding was the tenacious Daisy Lawson, who also chipped in with nine points personal. Jess Cram and Leila Gillespie also contributed off the bench and for coach Kim Hunter, who now has a fortnight to prepare the team for the upcoming cup final.

This Saturday sees Fury’s U16 cadette women face Aberdeen Panthers on league duty. That match tips-off at 2pm at GSC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Fury’s cadet women secured an impressive win in their joust with Blaze. The under-18s team, which like Blaze comprised mainly cadet-age players, went won by a 78-54 scoreline.

Cadette star Rachel Dagger top scored with 22 points personal in a game that saw the third quarter prove pivotal with a 22-4 scoreline to the Falkirk side. Fury had led by seven at the half but the end of the third it was a 25 point lead for coach Rebecca Lonsdale's side.