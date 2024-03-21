Falkirk Fury U16s take step closer to SBC title after close victories over Knights and Rens

Andrew Henderson (Photo: Gary Smith)

With only two weeks of the season remaining, five clubs were still in the title race before the Fury v Knights game, but a triple overtime 115-110 win for the Falkirk side effectively ended Knights’ championship hopes, leaving Boroughmuir Blaze, St Mirren and West Lothian Wolves and Sony Centre sponsored Fury still in the race.

Thirty-seven points from Fury's Andrew Henderson was massive for Fury in what was a truly exciting match against the Knights.

While Fury led for almost all of normal time and at one time by as many as eight points, it was very close throughout with Knights actually taking the lead by three points with three minutes to go at 74-71. Knights continued to hold the lead until Andrew Henderson took the game into overtime with a two-point play with 16 seconds remaining and the scoreline tied at 81 points apiece.

The first period of OT saw Fury edge out to a 90-85 lead and with seconds left it looked all over as Fury held a 92-89 lead until Knights’ Josh Duncan took the game into double OT with a long range three.

Fury led early in that second period with baskets from Taylan Ertekin and Adama Hainey. But it was then the Knights who looked as though they would take the win 100-98 ahead with 40 seconds on the clock until Hainey equalised and the game went to triple OT at 100 points apiece.

With Fury now without Ertekin, Oliver Coffey and Jack Robertson, and with the Knights in a similar position of losing key players, it was Joel Ramsey who came off the bench in OT to score a key basket for Fury taking the Falkirk side five points clear.

Andrew Henderson and Gavon Black finished the scoring for Fury as they ended the game with a 115-110 scoreline.

Henderson's 37 points was crucial for Fury with guards Hainey and Gavin Black on 27 points and 20 points respectively. Taylan Ertekin hit 14 points while Arron Robertson scored seven points.

Two days later, Fury then travelled to Glasgow, defeating the Rens 62-50 in a ‘more normal’ affair.