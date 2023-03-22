Falkirk Fury: U16 cadet men lift title after tightly-contested final day victory over Glasgow Rens

The Sony Centre sponsored side played in front of a packed crowd at Fury's home venue, Grangemouth Sports Complex, as coach Ewan Carlow's sideearned the Falkirk club it's 40th national title in its 30 year history.

Fury finished joint top of the Scottish Under-16 Men's Division One on only one loss alongside Stirling Knights, who held the same record, but as Fury held the head to head over Knights, when they defeated the Stirling side 70-64 earlier in the campaign, Fury were crowned champions via head-to-head.

There was a real sense of anticipation among the crowd as Fury began their game with the Glasgow-based side in what turned out to be an exceptional game of basketball, between two teams with talented players.

Falkirk Fury's under-16 cadet men won their Scottish Division One league title over the weekend, with a final day win sealing top spot (Photo: Kai Mungall)

The opening two periods saw both teams focus down on defence, with the Sony sponsored side edging both quarters, 13-12 and 13-11, for a slim three lead at the half.

Rens reduced the gap to two points by the end of the third as both team's offence began to shine in a 19-20 stanza.

So it was all to play for in the final quarter and with key Fury forward and Scotland International Andrew Henderson out the game with a leg injury, the game and the championship looked to be slipping out of Fury's hand.

Seven points down, Henderson returned to the action and almost on one leg, hit back to back three's as Fury roared back into the match.

Key impacts off the bench came from the likes of Jack Rafferty, with Captain Dylan Low and Scotland international Adama Hainey making impactful plays as the seconds ticked away.

Gavin Black and Liam Bouch also helped see out the game and the scoreline finished at 65-59.

The top scorers on the day for Fury were Hainey with 17 points personal, Low on 12 and Henderson on 11.

Carlow, coach of the team, said post-match: “It's been a tough season and full credit to the whole squad who have supported each other all the way to winning the title.

" We knew it would be tough against Rens and taking the title by having to defeat them was no mean feat.

"We executed well down the stretch and I want to thank my assistant Cameron Stewart and all of the parents for being so supportive throughout the year.”

Meanwhile, club head coach John Bunyan added: “We took what is probably the toughest trophy to win, the league championship, and to do that you need consistency throughout a whole season and the players dug deep in what was a very tough game over Glasgow Rens to get the title.

"Ewan and Cammy are two excellent young coaches who show they can really coach at a high level and help run and manage serious programs.”