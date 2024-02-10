Falkirk Fury U14s both secure wins over Dunfermline Reign

(Photo: Gary Smith)

Fury boys remain on top of Scottish Division 1 after their 62-52 victory.

The quarters were all close but a 20-14 third period gave Fury the edge as they moved into the final period which they also took by four points for a 10-point win.

Jay Bunyan top scored on 19 points including four threes, with Will Claydon on 16 and Jack Webster on 14.

Fury U14 Girls side made it a double win in Fife with a convincing 66-31 scoreline.

They went 17-6 ahead after the first and took the second and third periods 22-10 and 23-7 to go third Scottish Division 1.