Falkirk Fury U14s both secure wins over Dunfermline Reign
Fury boys remain on top of Scottish Division 1 after their 62-52 victory.
The quarters were all close but a 20-14 third period gave Fury the edge as they moved into the final period which they also took by four points for a 10-point win.
Jay Bunyan top scored on 19 points including four threes, with Will Claydon on 16 and Jack Webster on 14.
Fury U14 Girls side made it a double win in Fife with a convincing 66-31 scoreline.
They went 17-6 ahead after the first and took the second and third periods 22-10 and 23-7 to go third Scottish Division 1.
Jodie Lambert was top scorer against Reign on 20 with Millie Irons on 16.