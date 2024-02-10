News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Falkirk Fury U14s both secure wins over Dunfermline Reign

Falkirk Fury U14 boys and girls teams both took wins at Dunfermline Reign.
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Feb 2024, 00:57 GMT
(Photo: Gary Smith)(Photo: Gary Smith)
(Photo: Gary Smith)

Fury boys remain on top of Scottish Division 1 after their 62-52 victory.

The quarters were all close but a 20-14 third period gave Fury the edge as they moved into the final period which they also took by four points for a 10-point win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jay Bunyan top scored on 19 points including four threes, with Will Claydon on 16 and Jack Webster on 14.

Most Popular

Fury U14 Girls side made it a double win in Fife with a convincing 66-31 scoreline.

They went 17-6 ahead after the first and took the second and third periods 22-10 and 23-7 to go third Scottish Division 1.

Jodie Lambert was top scorer against Reign on 20 with Millie Irons on 16.

Related topics:Dunfermline