Falkirk Fury: Trio of former stars reach cup final

Ex-Fury ace Jonny Bunyan (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Three of the Sony Centre club’s finest former players, all Falkirk born, they were brought up through Fury's grassroots programme from under-12s to senior level.

And now they compete in a national final after an 83-65 win over Derby Storm in the semi-finals.

The 18-point win for the Glasgow-based side saw the Falkirk-born players in for most of the action, particularly down the stretch as the Gladiators rotated throughout, with a huge 37 points coming off the bench.

The Gladiators started with their five Americans and were tied at the end of the opening quarter.

Ahead by four points at the half it was still anyone's game. The Gladiators then moved to eight points ahead at the end of the third with the scoreline at 58-50.

With Bunyan, Malcom and Fraser all in action during the final stanza, it was a long three from the Caledonia captain Bunyan that put the game beyond Storm as the score went to 77-61 in the Scottish side's favour.

Fraser finished with 15 points and Fraser Malcom on eight points.

American David Sloan top scoring on 22 points personal.