Falkirk Fury: Treble holders prove too strong for senior women on opening day

Fury’s senior women were beaten by title holders Edinburgh University (Photo: Alex Johnson)

The Sony Centre sponsored side went down 100-43 in what was a tough start for the Falkirk club.

However, despite the high score for the visitors, the young Fury side competed throughout and will take a lot from playing against the favourites for the division once again this time around.

On the day for Fury, for Lady Rock captain Shannon Flippard, Lucy Rafferty and former Fury junior Abby Reid all hit eight points personal with Abby Rutter adding seven points to what was a excellent shot blocking performance throughout from her specifically. Rutter's timing - the best in the league when it comes to swatting shots – was a welcome addition to Fury's defence, which otherwise suffered from too many turnovers and rebounding errors.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said of the result against Edinburgh: “I was more than happy with the energy of the side and the commitment shown from the players, particularly given the team had six players under the age of 19 invovled.”