Falkirk Fury: Treble holders prove too strong for senior women on opening day

​Falkirk Fury’s senior women were well-beaten in their league opener against last season’s treble winning Edinburgh University.
By Ben Kearney
Published 18th Oct 2023, 18:04 BST
Fury’s senior women were beaten by title holders Edinburgh University (Photo: Alex Johnson)Fury’s senior women were beaten by title holders Edinburgh University (Photo: Alex Johnson)
Fury’s senior women were beaten by title holders Edinburgh University (Photo: Alex Johnson)

The Sony Centre sponsored side went down 100-43 in what was a tough start for the Falkirk club.

However, despite the high score for the visitors, the young Fury side competed throughout and will take a lot from playing against the favourites for the division once again this time around.

On the day for Fury, for Lady Rock captain Shannon Flippard, Lucy Rafferty and former Fury junior Abby Reid all hit eight points personal with Abby Rutter adding seven points to what was a excellent shot blocking performance throughout from her specifically. Rutter's timing - the best in the league when it comes to swatting shots – was a welcome addition to Fury's defence, which otherwise suffered from too many turnovers and rebounding errors.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said of the result against Edinburgh: “I was more than happy with the energy of the side and the commitment shown from the players, particularly given the team had six players under the age of 19 invovled.”

Next up for the senior women is a trip to face Caledonia Gladiators this Friday at the club's new venue – Playsport in East Kilbride – and with the Gladiators the team most likely to challenge Edinburgh University this season, this will be another tough game for Fury, who are looking to challenge at the top end despite a big turnover of players in the summer, and a focus on giving youth a chance.

Related topics:Edinburgh UniversityFalkirk FuryFalkirkEdinburgh