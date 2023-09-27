Falkirk Fury top teams preparing for competitive restart

Murray Hendry in action for Falkirk Fury last term (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The senior men will face Stirling Knights while the women face treble-winning champions of last season Edinburgh University.

The season starts on the weekend of Saturday, October 14, and both teams are currently preparing for their opening games.

The men's side will have a number of returning players with the addition of new signings that the club are set to announce next week.

Fury finished runners-up to Boroughmuir Blaze in both the Scottish Division One Championship and in the play-offs last season, and will be looking to add to the 14 National titles they have won, 12 of those coming in the past ten seasons.

Fury are thought to have retained Bantu Burroughs and Eddy Leginas in the guard spot with American Javon Daniels returning also. The BBL Dunk Champion and Fury star of last season, 6ft 10in Murray Hendry, is also expected to return.

Ever improving forward Adnan Jalil will be in the line-up alongside Lithuanian pair Ziggy Dauksas and Evaldis Bursaitis.

Fury are also rumoured to be looking at adding a further US player and will also have former junior and now Caledonia Gladiator Academy player, Harvey Berry, signed up.

Fury’s women will see a much younger side take to the court with several of the club's former juniors included in this season's squad.