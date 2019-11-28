Falkirk Fury top after win over Edinburgh Kings

This crucial Championship game saw barely a basket between the teams each quarter but it was the key second and third periods that saw Fury establish what in the end was an eight point win (84-76).

Twenty nine points personal for Fury’s American ace Makaleb McInnes was the big number for the Falkirk club, with Bulgarian Ivan Ganchev adding 14 and Lithuanian guard Eddie Leginas 13pts.

Both teams were in good form behind the arc, but it was the home side who edged the first quarter 23-22. As usual Fury’s great support was giving the game real atmosphere as both teams battled to gain the upper hand. A 20-16 second stanza for Fury gave them a 5pt half-time lead, top scorer McInnes hitting 15 personal in that first half.

The third was again McInnes with Ivan Ganchev getting into his stride and the hard working former Rock Bantu Burroughs also key in Fury taking the third by 21-17 for a significant 9pt lead going into the final quarter.

The teams continued to trade baskets with the Kings at one point looking to dip out the contest as it went to a double digit difference but that was not for long as the game was anyone’s down the stretch. It was a big 3 by Ganchev in the closing minute that allowed Fury the luxury of an 8pt win.

Both teams had gone into the contest with only one loss and when the scoreline from the St.Mirren-Reign ( both were also on 1 loss for the season) game came through -it was Fury and the Paisley team who stood at the top of the table with Fury edging it as they have the head to head on St.Mirren who they defeated by a mere 4pts at the start of the season.

Fury head coach John Bunyan told Heraldsport after the game: “The game was true to not only current form, but historic games between the sides – always challenging and both teams giving 100 per cent. The quality of play made it a great game for the big crowd and I have to give credit to my players for working hard for the win.

“In the context of the Championship, there’s still a long way to go. We’re halfway through the season and we travel to Paisley and face the team who sit like us, with only 1 loss. While we handed Saints that loss, it was a mere 4pts and from that point they won 8 straight, so we know it will be a very tough.”