Falkirk Fury: Title hopes are over for senior men despite comfortable Chiefs win

Murray Hendry top scored for Falkirk Fury (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Sony Centre Fury Senior Men despite a convincing 48pt win over North Lanarkshire Chiefs saw their title hopes finally go the following day as Boroughmuir Blaze defeated Edinburgh Lions to become the 22-23 League Champions and consigned the Falkirk side to either runners-up or 3rd spot in the table. A 2pt loss earlier in the season to Glasgow University has proven costly for the Fury side as had that been a win, this Friday's game against Blaze would have been for the Championship title. Blaze sit on 1 loss for the season with Fury on 3 and for Fury Mens Coach John Bunyan, the game on Friday for his and the capital side will now simply be an interesting match up between 2 teams who could face up at the end of April in the season finale - Play-Off Finals. Fury, no matter what the result against Blaze on Friday will face St Mirren in the Play-Offs with Blaze playing - Edinburgh rivals, the Kings.

The Chiefs game saw Fury continue to develop as a team with their mid season signings Oscar Baldwin and Murray Hendry and the 24-15 opening quarter score, gave the Falkirk side a 9pt lead, with former Rocks player Hendry leading his side with 10pts personal.

The second saw Fury produce a 26-17 winning period for an 18pt half time lead with Fury spreading the scoring across a number of their players. The third stanza saw Fury's leading scorer Bantu Burroughs hit 3 triples from downtown in a 26-15 period and a 29pt lead going into the last quarter. With Fury Coach Bunyan introducing 2 of his Juniors into the game at this point, George Henderson responded to the challenge with 3 threes as Fury rolled to an impressive 31-12 final period and the 107 -59 scoreline.

Murray Hendry top scored with 22pts and an array of stunning dunks that had the crowd on their feet. Bantu Burroughs finished on 21, a tally that included 5 threes to add to his 8 from last week's game against St Mirren. Current Caledonia Gladiators and former Sheffield Sharks forward - Oscar Baldwin also produced a solid game with 19pts for the Falkirk side.

Despite his limited minutes, 17yr old George Henderson produced 11pts with forward Adnan Jalil again having a great game at both ends off the floor and 9pts personal.

Fury Headcoach John Bunyan commentated to Heraldsport -

"While our title hopes are now officially gone, that does not detract from the team having a really good season. We currently sit second in the table and we know Blaze will want to prove a point in who is the better side when we play on Friday. It's going to be a great game, they are well coached and have a talented mix, like ourselves of players from home and abroad - so this will be a very exciting game for the fans. We are hoping to get Jonny and Fraser to the game with the BBL Trophy and let our fans, many of whom were at the Emirates on Sunday, a chance to chat to the players.On Friday Fury SM play Blaze in what should be exciting contest between 1st and 2cd in League -