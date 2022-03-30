Falkirk Fury title dream is now out of their hands

Bantu Burroughs has been a star for Falkirk Fury in recent games

Fury lost 82-71 at home to title rivals St Mirren on Friday before bouncing back with an 87-74 home success over Glasgow University on Sunday.

Fury and St Mirren now both sit on two losses – with Saints having the edge in the head to head – with Edinburgh Kings only on one loss as the Championship nears conclusion.

Fury have one remaining game to play, this Friday away to Stirling Knights, and if they win that game they will need St Mirren and Kings to split their remaining two games against each other to retain the title as they hold the head to head on Kings.

The Falkirk outfit had gone into the Saints match with top scorer, US College player Trey Whitley, far from fit after sustaining a serious ankle injury in the win against Dunfermline Reign the week before.

Former Glasgow Rocks player Bantu Burroughs top scored for Fury with 27 points but this was not enough for the Falkirk side to pull back a 21-point half-time deficit.

In the subsequent win over Glasgow Uni, Burroughs produced another inspired performance with a massive 37 points personal.

He linked up with Whitley, who struggled throughout with his injury but still bravely chipped in with 12 points. Lithuanian forward Ziggy Dauksas was also in great form with 16 personal.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: “Trey's injury at Dunfermline was crucial.

"Big thanks to David Bowmaker at Life Fit in Falkirk who managed to get Trey into the games, but clearly he is not 100%. But the team stepped up, particularly Bantu with 27 and 37 points in our two games.

“We left far too much to do in the St Mirren game with a poor first half performance and full credit to Saints’ Nick Collins and Chris Cleary who were at the top of their games.