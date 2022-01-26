Falkirk Fury teams to return to competitive action after lay-off

Fury captain Keith Bunyan and his troops will be back in action this weekend

Meanwhile, Fury women are on the road for a league game against Boroughmuir in the capital on Saturday.

Both Fury's American players, Trey Whitley and Tianna Sugars, have returned for the second half of the season and their contribution will be key for the Fallkirk club in the competitions ahead.

Fury head coach John Bunyan, who coaches both the senior men and women, said: “Both senior teams are ready to get back in action and we know that getting off to winning starts after such a long lay-off will be key for the rest of the season for us.

"The men have had the benefit of that tough game in the BBL Trophy, but for the women it will be case of having to hit the ground running - that's our style anyway, up tempo, pressing, so we have been preparing this week for that situation."

Meanwhile, Fury senior men’s captain Keith Bunyan and ex-Fury centre Stuart MacKay have been named in the Great Britain 45-49 years Masters team competing at this summer’s European Championships in Malaga.

Another former Fury star, point guard Scott Russell, has been named as first reserve in the 40-44 years age group.

Away from Falkirk, ex-Fury pair Fraser Malcolm and Jonny Bunyan were in the Glasgow Rocks side who lost 91-73 to Bristol Flyers in the British Basketball League last weekend.

And Caledonia Pride – featuring ex-Fury junior Eabha Kerr – lost 81-68 to Nottingham Wildcats.

But good news was provided by Fury's outstanding under-14 girls and boys teams, who remain with the best records in the country.

The girls beat Ayr Storm 59-42 at Grangemouth, while the boys took down once close rivals St Mirren in a huge 84-30 win.