Falkirk Fury: Taylan Ertekin makes Scotland debut at Tri Nations

Falkirk Fury ace Taylan Ertekin produced three solid performances for his country at a recent Tri Nations competition.
By Ben Kearney
Published 31st May 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Taylan Ertekin (Photo: Basketball Scotland)Taylan Ertekin (Photo: Basketball Scotland)
Taylan Ertekin (Photo: Basketball Scotland)

Making his debut for the Scotland under-14s first team against teams from England and Wales, Ertekin didn’t look out of place despite the side not winning a match, with the youngster getting across both ends of the pitch in each game.

Taylan joined Fury as a 10 year-old and will play in Fury’s cadet men under-16 first team next season.

He was the ninth Fury player to be selected to play for Scotland in the Tri Nations under-age tournaments throughout this campaign, with 13 Fury players making Scotland squads altogether during the season.

Fury's under-14s squadFury's under-14s squad
Fury's under-14s squad
Meanwhile, the Sony Centre sponsored side saw their under-14 boys side make it 11 wins from 12 games over the past two weekends at the North Lanarkshire Titans U14 Boys Invitational Tournaments, which have been played at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

Fury finished runners-up during first weekend of competition but in the second competition, there were no slip-ups in the final game for the Falkirk side as they took a double-digit win over South Lanarkshire Colliers.

Fury had comfortable wins in their five group games and the competition allowed three of the club's under-12 boys team players to step up to under-14 level.

Fury's team: Jan Adamski, Darin Barnes, Will Claydon, Harrison Gardnie, Mac Ferguson, Aidan Tran, Cameron Seaton, Fraser Whyte, Blair Munnoch, Jay Bunyan

Jack Webster. Coach John Bunyan

Related topics:ScotlandWales