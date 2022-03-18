Falkirk Fury stay top of the league after win against title rivals

Fury's US star Trey Whitley broke what a close Championship game as he stunned the home team in the final quarter, scoring at one stage, 18 consecutive points, that included three 'Treys' in a row, for a game high 33 points.

The game had started with the home team charging out to a strong 21-4 lead in the opening period, as their shots dropped and Fury failed to finish.

With Blaze racking up 33 points in the first period, it was Eddy Leginus and Ross Gibson, who were left to respond for Fury as they fought back to 14 points behind going into the second quarter.

Eddie Leginus in action for Fury (library picture by Michael Gillen)

A 25-15 scoreline in the second for Fury, sparked by three 3's from Leginus, saw the champions remarkably now only four behind at the half and very much back in the game.

By the end of the third, Fury led by two points at 60-58 with Bantu Burroughs and Lithuanian Ziggy Dauksas key scorers in that period as they showed by they are reigning title winners.

Then it was Whitley’s time to shine as he took over the game almost single-handedly.

He proved unstoppable for the opposition as an array of drives to the basket, with two and three point shots being converted gave Fury an eventual 12 point win on the road.

Fury head coach John Bunyan, who wasn’t present at the weekend handed down the top-job to his son Keith.

He said: “Watching the team go 21-4 down early and then recover in the way they did was a testimony to all the players in the game and Keith for getting what was a result we needed.

"It maintains what has been a great season for us so far, being in the Scottish Cup Semi-Final stage and leading the league.

"There were clearly big games from Trey in that final quarter and on the scoring front from Eddy and Ziggy throughout the game.