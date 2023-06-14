Falkirk Fury: Stars honoured at club's awards night for previous two seasons

FALKIRK FURY BC AWARDS NIGHT CELEBRATING SEASONS 21-22 & 22-23

Falkirk's Sony Centre Fury Basketball Club had a double cause for celebration as they presented club honours for season 21-22 and 22-23 at Larbert HS. Over 250 attended the event that saw players, coaches and volunteers recognised for their work and achievements over the past 2 seasons. With covid ruling out season 20-21, the clubs' 30th season of basketball was also celebrated during the 22-23 season.

The evening saw players and teams recognised for their achievements not just in the Scottish National Leagues and Cups but also for representing their country with an incredible 30 players in season 21-22 and 16 in season 22-23.

Falkirk Fury celebrated the achievements of their players throughout the past two campaigns at their awards night (Photo: Alex Johnson)

The club continued to take major titles in 21-22, the Senior Men winning the Scottish Cup and in season 22-23 the Junior U18 Men winning the Play-Offs with the Cadet U16 Men winning the Scottish League title. Fury finished as runners-up in an incredible 7 other National competitions, making the club the most consistent in all age groups of top level basketball in Scotland.

FALKIRK FURY BC AWARDS SEASON 21- 22

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS U14/16/18/SENIOR

MIP U14 BOYS WINNER AARON ROBERTSON

MIP U14 GIRLS WINNER POPPY DUNCAN

MIP CM 1 MEN WINNER ALEX LOW

MIP CM/JM2 WINNER DANIEL VELYKYY

MIP CW WINNER BAILLIE BLACK

MIP JM 1 WINNER JACK SHAND

MIP JW WINNER OLIVIA MITCHELL

MIP SM WINNER EVALDIS BURKSAITIS

MIP SW WINNER LAUREN BENNET

PLAYERS-PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS U14/16/18/ SENIOR

PLAYERS-PLAYER U14 BOYS WINNER GAVIN BLACK

PLAYERS-PLAYER U14 GIRLS WINNER. RACHAEL DAGGER

PLAYERS-PLAYER CM 1 MEN WINNER ANDREW HENDERSON

PLAYERS-PLAYER CM /JM 2 WINNER JACK RAFFERTY

PLAYERS-PLAYER CW WINNER DAISY LAWSON

PLAYERS-PLAYER JM 1 WINNER GEORGE HENDERSON

PLAYERS-PLAYER JW WINNER SOPHIE CRAM

PLAYERS-PLAYER SM WINNER. BANTU BURROUGHS

PLAYERS -PLAYER SW WINNER. AILIE GARDINER

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS U14/16/18/SENIOR

MVP U14 BOYS. WINNER. ANDREW HENDERSON

MVP U14 GIRLS WINNER KYLA TORRANCE

MVP CM 1 MEN WINNER JACK SHAND

MVP CM/JM 2 WINNER JACK MCNEE

MVP CW WINNER EDIE MCBAIN

MVP JM 1 WINNER ANDREW MELLVILLE

MVP JW WINNER ABBY REID

MVP SM WINNER TREY WHITLEY

MVP SW WINNER ABBY RUTTER

PLAYER OF THE YEAR U12 BOYS WINNER. JAY BUNYAN

PLAYER OF THE YEAR SW 2 WINNER. REBECCA LONSDALE

INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS RECOGNITION

SCOTLAND NATIONAL TEAMS - AT U14/16/18 YRS

POPPY DUNCAN - RACHAEL DAGGER - DAISY LAWSON - KYLA TORRANCE

BETHANY SNEDDON - JESS CRAM - ROSE TYRELL - EDIE MCBAIN

FREYA MELROSE - DARCY DEWAR - EMILY MELROSE - SOPIE CRAM

EMILY DAGGER - OLIVIA MITCHELL - CHELSEY HUGHES - EVE BALLOCH

ABBY REID - ADAMA HAINEY - ANDREW HENDERSON - GAVIN BLACK

JACK SHAND - HARVEY BERRY - ANDREW MELLVILLE - ROBBIE GILMOUR

GEORGE HENDERSON - BEN ADAMS

GREAT BRITAIN RECOGNITION

SCOTT RUSSELL - KEITH BUNYAN. - GB MASTERS

INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

WINNER - JONNY BUNYAN & FRASER MALCOLM

MEMBERS OF SCOTLAND COMMONWEALTH GAMES 3V3 TEAM - 4TH PLACE

CLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR

WINNER - BANTU BURROUGHS

TEAM OF THE YEAR

WINNER

FURY SENIOR MEN - SCOTTISH CUP WINNERS & SCOTTISH DIV1 RUNNERS -UP

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

TOMMY THOMSON - WORK RE OFFICIATING & MEDIA

YOUNG COACH OF THE YEAR

LEWIS MORTON - U12 BOYS/GIRLS

COACH OF THE YEAR

WINNER JOHN BUNYAN - FURY SM / U14 GIRLS

SPECIAL K ENDEAVOUR AWARDS - OUTSTANDING HARD WORK & TEAM SPIRIT

FLYNN GILLESPIE / JOEL RAMSEY / JESS CRAM

STAR OF THE FUTURE BOYS

HARVEY BERRY

STAR OF THE FUTURE GIRLS

EDIE MCBAIN

MARGARET BUNYAN MEMORIAL AWARD

GILLIAN THOMSON - SERVICE TO THE CLUB

FALKIRK FURY BC AWARDS SEASON 22-23

PLAYER OF THE YEAR U10 BOYS WINNER. HARRIS HOPE

PLAYER OF THE YEAR U12 BOYS WINNER AIDEN TRAN

PLAYER OF THE YEAR U12 GIRLS WINNER JODIE LAMBERT

PLAYER OF THE YEAR SW 2 WINNER KHERA ROSS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR SM 2 WINNER DAVID HUNTER

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS U14/16/18/SENIOR

MIP U14 BOYS WINNER MACKENZIE FERGUSON

MIP U14 GIRLS WINNER MILLIE IRONS

MIP CM 1 MEN WINNER DYLAN LOW

MIP CM/JM 2 WINNER JACK ROBERTSON

MIP CW WINNER BETHANY SNEDDON

MIP JM 1 WINNER DAVID BLACK

MIP JW WINNER EVE BALLOCH

MIP SM WINNER ADNAN JALIL

MIP SW WINNER. EMILY DAGGER

PLAYERS-PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS. U14/16/18/SENIOR

PLAYERS-PLAYER U14 BOYS WINNER WILL CLAYDON

PLAYERS-PLAYER U14 GIRLS WINNER LEILA GILLESPIE

PLAYERS-PLAYER CM 1 MEN WINNER ADAMA HAINEY

PLAYERS-PLAYER CM/JM 2 WINNER CALLUM MCDEVITT

PLAYERS-PLAYER CW WINNER DAISY LAWSON

PLAYERS-PLAYER JM 1 WINNER BEN ADAMS

PLAYERS-PLAYER JW WINNER. CHELSEY HUGHES

PLAYERS-PLAYER SM WINNER BANTU BURROUGHS

PLAYERS -PLAYER SW WINNER. LAUREN BENNET

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS U14/16/18/SENIOR

MVP U14 BOYS WINNER TAYLAN ERTEKIN

MVP U14 GIRLS WINNER HANNAH JOHNSTON

MVP CM 1 MEN WINNER LIAM BOUCH

MVP CM/JM WINNER. COLE MELLSTROM

MVP CW WINNER ROSE TYRELL

MVP JM 1 WINNER HARVEY BERRY

MVP JW WINNER. SOPHIE CRAM

MVP SM WINNER MURRAY HENDRY

MVP SW WINNER. JENNA BEATTIE

INTERNATIONAL PLAYER RECOGNITION AT U14/16/18 YRS

SCOTLAND NATIONAL TEAMS

TAYLAN ERTEKIN - ANDREW HENDERSON - ADAMA HAINEY - HARVEY BERRY

BEN ADAMS - ROBBIE GILMOUR - ANDREW MELLVILE - RACHAEL DAGGER

- ROSE TYRELL - KYLA TORRANCE - BETHANY SNEDDON - EMILY DAGGER

SOPHIE CRAM - EDIE MCBAIN

GREAT BRITAIN U16 GIRLS SQUAD

ROSE TYRELL - RACHAEL DAGGER

INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

WINNER MURRAY HENDRY - BRITISH BASKETBALL LEAGUE DUNK CHAMPION

CLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR

WINNER ANDREW MELLVILLE - FURY JM/SM / U12 BOYS COACH

TEAM OF THE YEAR

WINNER

FURY JUNIOR MEN

SCOTTISH PLAY-OFF FINAL CHAMPIONS & DIV 1 LEAGUE RUNNERS -UP

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

LACHLAN BROWN - COACH - FURY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

YOUNG COACH OF THE YEAR

POPPY DUNCAN - SCHOOL-GHS / CLUB -U10B & /SPORTS DEVELOPMENT COACH

COACH OF THE YEAR

WINNER EWAN CARLOW FURY CM - SCOTTISH DIV 1 LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

SPECIAL K ENDEAVOUR AWARDS

TIA QUINN/GRACE HOWARTH/ KAI MUNGAL

STAR OF THE FUTURE BOYS

ANDREW HENDERSON

STAR OF THE FUTURE GIRLS

ROSE TYRELL

MARGARET BUNYAN MEMORIAL AWARD

GREG FOUSAS - SERVICE TO THE CLUB

Presentations were made on the night by Caledonia Gladiators and former Fury stars -

Jonny Bunyan and Fraser Malcolm along with legendary Basketball-Scotland official Clark Leishman.

Thanks went to Fury's 3 main sponsors - Sony Centre Falkirk, Beecopy and RJM Sports with a big thanks to the clubs partners at Falkirk Council Sports Development & Active Schools that see Fury involved with hundreds of players outwith their own 200 club players.

There was special mention to Fury's 23 coaches, 21 table officials and 6 match officials.

Fury's key training and playing venues at Falkirk HS, Carronvale RC , Larbert HS and Grangemouth SC - big thanks to all the great staff connected to these venues.

EB Scotland was a huge funder for Fury allowing amazing work at facilities in schools and venues and also big thanks to Mike Pirie, the club's Sports Chaplin for his support.

