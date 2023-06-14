Falkirk Fury: Stars honoured at club's awards night for previous two seasons
FALKIRK FURY BC AWARDS NIGHT CELEBRATING SEASONS 21-22 & 22-23
Falkirk's Sony Centre Fury Basketball Club had a double cause for celebration as they presented club honours for season 21-22 and 22-23 at Larbert HS. Over 250 attended the event that saw players, coaches and volunteers recognised for their work and achievements over the past 2 seasons. With covid ruling out season 20-21, the clubs' 30th season of basketball was also celebrated during the 22-23 season.
The evening saw players and teams recognised for their achievements not just in the Scottish National Leagues and Cups but also for representing their country with an incredible 30 players in season 21-22 and 16 in season 22-23.
The club continued to take major titles in 21-22, the Senior Men winning the Scottish Cup and in season 22-23 the Junior U18 Men winning the Play-Offs with the Cadet U16 Men winning the Scottish League title. Fury finished as runners-up in an incredible 7 other National competitions, making the club the most consistent in all age groups of top level basketball in Scotland.
FALKIRK FURY BC AWARDS SEASON 21- 22
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS U14/16/18/SENIOR
MIP U14 BOYS WINNER AARON ROBERTSON
MIP U14 GIRLS WINNER POPPY DUNCAN
MIP CM 1 MEN WINNER ALEX LOW
MIP CM/JM2 WINNER DANIEL VELYKYY
MIP CW WINNER BAILLIE BLACK
MIP JM 1 WINNER JACK SHAND
MIP JW WINNER OLIVIA MITCHELL
MIP SM WINNER EVALDIS BURKSAITIS
MIP SW WINNER LAUREN BENNET
PLAYERS-PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS U14/16/18/ SENIOR
PLAYERS-PLAYER U14 BOYS WINNER GAVIN BLACK
PLAYERS-PLAYER U14 GIRLS WINNER. RACHAEL DAGGER
PLAYERS-PLAYER CM 1 MEN WINNER ANDREW HENDERSON
PLAYERS-PLAYER CM /JM 2 WINNER JACK RAFFERTY
PLAYERS-PLAYER CW WINNER DAISY LAWSON
PLAYERS-PLAYER JM 1 WINNER GEORGE HENDERSON
PLAYERS-PLAYER JW WINNER SOPHIE CRAM
PLAYERS-PLAYER SM WINNER. BANTU BURROUGHS
PLAYERS -PLAYER SW WINNER. AILIE GARDINER
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS U14/16/18/SENIOR
MVP U14 BOYS. WINNER. ANDREW HENDERSON
MVP U14 GIRLS WINNER KYLA TORRANCE
MVP CM 1 MEN WINNER JACK SHAND
MVP CM/JM 2 WINNER JACK MCNEE
MVP CW WINNER EDIE MCBAIN
MVP JM 1 WINNER ANDREW MELLVILLE
MVP JW WINNER ABBY REID
MVP SM WINNER TREY WHITLEY
MVP SW WINNER ABBY RUTTER
PLAYER OF THE YEAR U12 BOYS WINNER. JAY BUNYAN
PLAYER OF THE YEAR SW 2 WINNER. REBECCA LONSDALE
INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS RECOGNITION
SCOTLAND NATIONAL TEAMS - AT U14/16/18 YRS
POPPY DUNCAN - RACHAEL DAGGER - DAISY LAWSON - KYLA TORRANCE
BETHANY SNEDDON - JESS CRAM - ROSE TYRELL - EDIE MCBAIN
FREYA MELROSE - DARCY DEWAR - EMILY MELROSE - SOPIE CRAM
EMILY DAGGER - OLIVIA MITCHELL - CHELSEY HUGHES - EVE BALLOCH
ABBY REID - ADAMA HAINEY - ANDREW HENDERSON - GAVIN BLACK
JACK SHAND - HARVEY BERRY - ANDREW MELLVILLE - ROBBIE GILMOUR
GEORGE HENDERSON - BEN ADAMS
GREAT BRITAIN RECOGNITION
SCOTT RUSSELL - KEITH BUNYAN. - GB MASTERS
INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
WINNER - JONNY BUNYAN & FRASER MALCOLM
MEMBERS OF SCOTLAND COMMONWEALTH GAMES 3V3 TEAM - 4TH PLACE
CLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR
WINNER - BANTU BURROUGHS
TEAM OF THE YEAR
WINNER
FURY SENIOR MEN - SCOTTISH CUP WINNERS & SCOTTISH DIV1 RUNNERS -UP
VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR
TOMMY THOMSON - WORK RE OFFICIATING & MEDIA
YOUNG COACH OF THE YEAR
LEWIS MORTON - U12 BOYS/GIRLS
COACH OF THE YEAR
WINNER JOHN BUNYAN - FURY SM / U14 GIRLS
SPECIAL K ENDEAVOUR AWARDS - OUTSTANDING HARD WORK & TEAM SPIRIT
FLYNN GILLESPIE / JOEL RAMSEY / JESS CRAM
STAR OF THE FUTURE BOYS
HARVEY BERRY
STAR OF THE FUTURE GIRLS
EDIE MCBAIN
MARGARET BUNYAN MEMORIAL AWARD
GILLIAN THOMSON - SERVICE TO THE CLUB
FALKIRK FURY BC AWARDS SEASON 22-23
PLAYER OF THE YEAR U10 BOYS WINNER. HARRIS HOPE
PLAYER OF THE YEAR U12 BOYS WINNER AIDEN TRAN
PLAYER OF THE YEAR U12 GIRLS WINNER JODIE LAMBERT
PLAYER OF THE YEAR SW 2 WINNER KHERA ROSS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR SM 2 WINNER DAVID HUNTER
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS U14/16/18/SENIOR
MIP U14 BOYS WINNER MACKENZIE FERGUSON
MIP U14 GIRLS WINNER MILLIE IRONS
MIP CM 1 MEN WINNER DYLAN LOW
MIP CM/JM 2 WINNER JACK ROBERTSON
MIP CW WINNER BETHANY SNEDDON
MIP JM 1 WINNER DAVID BLACK
MIP JW WINNER EVE BALLOCH
MIP SM WINNER ADNAN JALIL
MIP SW WINNER. EMILY DAGGER
PLAYERS-PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS. U14/16/18/SENIOR
PLAYERS-PLAYER U14 BOYS WINNER WILL CLAYDON
PLAYERS-PLAYER U14 GIRLS WINNER LEILA GILLESPIE
PLAYERS-PLAYER CM 1 MEN WINNER ADAMA HAINEY
PLAYERS-PLAYER CM/JM 2 WINNER CALLUM MCDEVITT
PLAYERS-PLAYER CW WINNER DAISY LAWSON
PLAYERS-PLAYER JM 1 WINNER BEN ADAMS
PLAYERS-PLAYER JW WINNER. CHELSEY HUGHES
PLAYERS-PLAYER SM WINNER BANTU BURROUGHS
PLAYERS -PLAYER SW WINNER. LAUREN BENNET
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS U14/16/18/SENIOR
MVP U14 BOYS WINNER TAYLAN ERTEKIN
MVP U14 GIRLS WINNER HANNAH JOHNSTON
MVP CM 1 MEN WINNER LIAM BOUCH
MVP CM/JM WINNER. COLE MELLSTROM
MVP CW WINNER ROSE TYRELL
MVP JM 1 WINNER HARVEY BERRY
MVP JW WINNER. SOPHIE CRAM
MVP SM WINNER MURRAY HENDRY
MVP SW WINNER. JENNA BEATTIE
INTERNATIONAL PLAYER RECOGNITION AT U14/16/18 YRS
SCOTLAND NATIONAL TEAMS
TAYLAN ERTEKIN - ANDREW HENDERSON - ADAMA HAINEY - HARVEY BERRY
BEN ADAMS - ROBBIE GILMOUR - ANDREW MELLVILE - RACHAEL DAGGER
- ROSE TYRELL - KYLA TORRANCE - BETHANY SNEDDON - EMILY DAGGER
SOPHIE CRAM - EDIE MCBAIN
GREAT BRITAIN U16 GIRLS SQUAD
ROSE TYRELL - RACHAEL DAGGER
INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
WINNER MURRAY HENDRY - BRITISH BASKETBALL LEAGUE DUNK CHAMPION
CLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR
WINNER ANDREW MELLVILLE - FURY JM/SM / U12 BOYS COACH
TEAM OF THE YEAR
WINNER
FURY JUNIOR MEN
SCOTTISH PLAY-OFF FINAL CHAMPIONS & DIV 1 LEAGUE RUNNERS -UP
VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR
LACHLAN BROWN - COACH - FURY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
YOUNG COACH OF THE YEAR
POPPY DUNCAN - SCHOOL-GHS / CLUB -U10B & /SPORTS DEVELOPMENT COACH
COACH OF THE YEAR
WINNER EWAN CARLOW FURY CM - SCOTTISH DIV 1 LEAGUE CHAMPIONS
SPECIAL K ENDEAVOUR AWARDS
TIA QUINN/GRACE HOWARTH/ KAI MUNGAL
STAR OF THE FUTURE BOYS
ANDREW HENDERSON
STAR OF THE FUTURE GIRLS
ROSE TYRELL
MARGARET BUNYAN MEMORIAL AWARD
GREG FOUSAS - SERVICE TO THE CLUB
Presentations were made on the night by Caledonia Gladiators and former Fury stars -
Jonny Bunyan and Fraser Malcolm along with legendary Basketball-Scotland official Clark Leishman.
Thanks went to Fury's 3 main sponsors - Sony Centre Falkirk, Beecopy and RJM Sports with a big thanks to the clubs partners at Falkirk Council Sports Development & Active Schools that see Fury involved with hundreds of players outwith their own 200 club players.
There was special mention to Fury's 23 coaches, 21 table officials and 6 match officials.
Fury's key training and playing venues at Falkirk HS, Carronvale RC , Larbert HS and Grangemouth SC - big thanks to all the great staff connected to these venues.
EB Scotland was a huge funder for Fury allowing amazing work at facilities in schools and venues and also big thanks to Mike Pirie, the club's Sports Chaplin for his support.
Media is key in lots of aspects of sport - simply promoting and in turn getting people involved and a big thanks was also made on the night to the FALKIRK HERALD for it's continued support of the club and our sport - amazing job !