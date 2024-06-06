Falkirk Fury: Stars are set for international basketball action again

Falkirk Fury’s youngsters in the U12 girls’ team (Photo: Submitted)

A Falkirk Fury senior men’s duo will see a second weekend of international action in a row when they take part in Scotland’s senior men’s 3v3 tournament at East Kilbride’s Playsport, reports John Bunyan.

Stars Ali Fraser and Murray Hendry will take to the court at the home of Caledonia Gladiators’ state-of-the-art stadium against England, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Looking back to 2018, Fury legend Jonny Bunyan and former Fury ace Fraser Malcolm represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, taking fourth spot in that international event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Basketball Scotland’s All Star Game also takes place on Saturday, and that match sees the top Scottish clubs – including treble-winning SBC champs Fury – nominate two male and three female senior players to take part in a showcase game. Fury are sending Murray Hendry, Adnan Jalil, Sophie Cram, Lucy Rafferty and Lauren Bennet.

Meanwhile, Fury had 15 players from their U12 boys and girls squads qualify to play in the JrNBA Finals in Dundee.

Sessions had taken place across Scotland and the finals brought together over 100 players, who battled it out for JrNBA honours.