Falkirk Fury: Stars are set for international basketball action again
Stars Ali Fraser and Murray Hendry will take to the court at the home of Caledonia Gladiators’ state-of-the-art stadium against England, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Looking back to 2018, Fury legend Jonny Bunyan and former Fury ace Fraser Malcolm represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, taking fourth spot in that international event.
Basketball Scotland’s All Star Game also takes place on Saturday, and that match sees the top Scottish clubs – including treble-winning SBC champs Fury – nominate two male and three female senior players to take part in a showcase game. Fury are sending Murray Hendry, Adnan Jalil, Sophie Cram, Lucy Rafferty and Lauren Bennet.
Meanwhile, Fury had 15 players from their U12 boys and girls squads qualify to play in the JrNBA Finals in Dundee.
Sessions had taken place across Scotland and the finals brought together over 100 players, who battled it out for JrNBA honours.
Fury's Charlotte Sneddon, Isabella Mitchell, Emelia Rowland and Freya McQueen took part in the girls finals with Josh Bunyan, Ellis McRobbie, Rory Sturrock, Max Philliben, Theo Douglas, Luca Cordiner, Lachlan Lindsey, Alfie McDougall, Sebastian Condac and Ethan Kidd in the boys event.