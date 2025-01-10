Falkirk Fury star Taylan plays for Great Britain Basketball Youth Team combine

New GB star Taylan Ertekin in action for Falkirk Fury (Photo: Gary Smith)

Falkirk Fury teen Taylan Ertekin took part in the prestigious Great Britain Basketball Youth Team combine over the weekend.

The Sony Centre under-16 star trained and played with the top players from the UK at his age range in Cardiff.

Taylan, who plays for Fury’s under-16 and under-18 Scottish National League sides, has already represented Scotland in a number of international competitions.

Players selected to attend the combine showcased their talents and future development potential to GB coaches in what was the first step on the road to FIBA Youth EuroBasket next summer.

The combine is an important part of selection for the final squads for the GB Youth teams.

A Falkirk Fury spokesperson said: “Simply being selected to be part of the Great Britain training squad is a fantastic achievement.

"We are all delighted for Taylan that he got to go to Wales to show what he can do.

"He went down on the back of an amazing season for Fury's under-16s team who compete in the U16s SBC Division 1 Championship.

"Taylan currently leads the league in scoring with a 28.5 points per game average, hitting 342 points in just 12 games so far.

"Taylan's under-18s side also sit top of their division and Taylan has played his part with the under-18s too.”

A British Basketball spokesperson added: “The combine, an invitation-only selection day, is a testament to the continuously high standards that the BBF along with its Home Country Associations uphold.”