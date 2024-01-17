Falkirk Fury: Senior women pick up morale-boosting friendly victory against students

Falkirk Fury’s senior women picked up a morale-boosting friendly victory over the weekend, defeating a talented Glasgow University outfit by a 59-49 scoreline.

Fury’s senior women grabbed a friendly victory (Photo: Gary Smith)

It has been a tough season for Fury's senior women so far this campaign, with the team still searching for an opening SBC Division 1 Championship win having not fared well on league duty so far.

But a young side managed to defeat a strong students’ side that included the likes of former Fury star Katie McEwan.

A great opening period saw Fury take a 22-10 lead into the second stanza.

The match, played at the GU Sports venue, then saw three very close periods with only two points separating the teams with a 14-13 second period going to Fury only for the hosts to secure 11-9 third and 15-14 fourth quarters.

With eleven of Fury's twelve players on the scoresheet, this was a great team performance and a positive start to the new year as the senior women look to turn their season around.

Captain Shannon Flippard led the scoring with 12 points while Abby Rutter and Ailie Gardiner shared 16 points between them.

Lucy Rafferty chipped in with seven points while Sophie Cram grabbed six points.

Fury’s senior women have no match scheduled this coming weekend.