Falkirk Fury senior women make it three in a row

Ex and current Falkirk High School pupils Kirstie Young and Abby Rutter led Fury with 18 and 14 points respectively to their third straight Championship win in a 65-62 victory over West Lothian Wolves.

Perth Phoenix, Glasgow University and now the Wolves have fallen to Fury and adding a cup win over Edinburgh University gives Fury four wins in their last five matches.

Junior Abby Rutter moved into the starting line-up alongside fellow Junior team-mate Katie McEwan, and Rutter – star of Fury’s last match – lit up the first stanza with eight of the side’s 17 points, including a trademark 3 to open the Sony sponsored side’s scoring.

Former WBBL player, Rebecca Lonsdale added five points as Fury edged the first. but the visitors fought back to secure a four-point half–time lead. Wolves increased that to nine with a 21-16 third quarter. But nine personal from Shannon Flippard in the third was key in keeping Fury in touch going into the final period.

It was the FHS duo Rutter and Young – along with a change of defence from coach John Bunyan – that silenced the noisy Wolves fans who were stunned as their team lost a 15-point lead in the fourth period to lose by three.

Rutter with back to back threes in the final minutes and Young with 10 personal in the quarter along with five from McEwan were big stats for Fury in getting the win. Fury took the fourth quarter 21-9.

Fury head coach John Bunyan told Heraldsport: “All the players contributed to a fantastic team win and special mention to Abby coming into the starting line up and doing a great job. Lauren Bennett also had big minutes and really had a great game. The team can take great confidence from all our last five games where we really have played some great basketball.”

Meanwhile, Sony Centre Fury Junior Women maintained their challenge for the Scottish Division 1 title with a 33-point win (68-35) over the Wolves to go three clear at the top. Cadette Emily Melrose led the scoring with 14 points.

And the Cadettes also moved top of as they emerged victorious over the Wolves with a 58-46 victory. This was a great team performance from Fury who had 11 scorers.