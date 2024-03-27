Falkirk Fury: Senior women lose out in SBC league outing against Saints

Falkirk Fury senior women lost out 78-55 to St Mirren over the weekend on league duty.
Published 27th Mar 2024, 23:54 GMT
Falkirk Fury’s senior women lost out to Saints (Photo: Gary Smith)Falkirk Fury’s senior women lost out to Saints (Photo: Gary Smith)
Falkirk Fury’s senior women lost out to Saints (Photo: Gary Smith)

After a hard fought opening three periods, the Falkirk side fell out of the game in the final period. The scoreline did not reflect how competitive the game was with Saints taking the opening three quarters by three, three and and one point margins.

But a poor final period saw the Falkirk side drop out the game, a characteristic the team has had in small periods of all their games.

Lucy Rafferty top scored on ten points with captain Shannon Flippard on nine points while junior Edie McBain and Abby Rutter sharing 16 points. This weekend sees the senior women finish their season also against Blaze on the road.

