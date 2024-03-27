Falkirk Fury: Senior women lose out in SBC league outing against Saints

Falkirk Fury’s senior women lost out to Saints (Photo: Gary Smith)

After a hard fought opening three periods, the Falkirk side fell out of the game in the final period. The scoreline did not reflect how competitive the game was with Saints taking the opening three quarters by three, three and and one point margins.

But a poor final period saw the Falkirk side drop out the game, a characteristic the team has had in small periods of all their games.

