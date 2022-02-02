Falkirk Fury senior women 50-52 Boroughmuir Blaze: Fury dispute last gasp basket which condemned them to defeat

Fury head coach John Bunyan disputed the last gasp basket scored by Boroughmuir Blaze

After fighting back from what had looked a certain defeat, Fury women suffered the agony of conceding the last gasp basket in a 52-50 defeat in Scottish SW Championship Division 1.

The Falkirk team claimed the shot from Blaze to win the game had actually come out of their player’s hand after the final buzzer had sounded.

However, after consultation between the officials, the basket was given as good and the 52-50 scoreline stood, with overtime ruled out.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: “I made an appeal to the officials that I felt the shot had not left the player’s hand in time but the call stood and we have to respect that decision.

"I do believe the game film does support the fact the ball had not left the player’s hand before the buzzer, but without the benefit of game review, then I respect these calls are very tough to get 100% correct.

"The officials, floor and table have done a great job through Covid and these officials are among a number who Fury are grateful to for stepping up and helping keep Scottish basketball going through tough times.

"Instant Replay Systems are in the FIBA 2020 change of rules but come at a huge cost. But maybe agreement on simple game film at the time is an option going forward, on specific situations.

“If we had performed as we know we are capable of, then this play would not have been so crucial.

“We have only lost three games all season, two of these by two points, so we know we are a very competitive side. Our focus remains the Scottish Cup and a top four league finish."

This Saturday Fury women play Edinburgh University who sit top of the Scottish SW Division 1 League. Fury have already lost to the student side on the road and this will be a tough match to turn around.