John Bunyan has led Falkirk Fury senior men to play-off final (Pic Michael Gillen)

Fury – who had won the first leg 88-58 at Grangemouth Sports Complex – got off to a solid start with a 24-21 first quarter to extend their lead to 33 points overall.

But Saints took the second stanza to go 46-34 up and only 18 behind overall, not an insurmountable tally in basketball.

Saints’ advantage was reduced to three points by the end of the third period, putting Fury 27 ahead with one quarter to play.

Fury came good down the stretch with their top scorers on the night - Oscar Baldwin on 22 points, Murray Hendry 21, Bantu Burroughs 19 and Eddy Leginas 14 – leading the second seeds home for a 10-point win and a place in the Play-Off final against top seeds Boroughmuir Blaze.

The first leg is this Friday with an 8pm tip at Grangemouth SC, with spectators welcome from 7.30pm.

The second leg is at the Crags Centre in Edinburgh on Saturday, April 29 with a 3.20pm tip.

Fury head coach John Bunyan, commenting on his team's performance in the semi-final and the final games coming up against Blaze, said: " Firstly I want to highlight the work the players have done throughout the season in taking us so far to runners-up spot in Scottish Division 1.

"And we just missed out on that title to Blaze by one game, so having the opportunity to win the Play-Offs is very big for the club and the team.

"We were in transition mid season when Oscar and Murray joined us and it can take new players time to gel.

"But we certainly have shown that that process has well and truly worked with a strong finish to the league that included defeating Blaze and then two very strong Play-Off semi-final legs against St Mirren.

“I know the crowd will be a big factor at both games in the final and it's a really fitting end to the season that the top two seeds battle it out for the Play-Off trophy.