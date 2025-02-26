Falkirk Fury senior men seal early SBC Division 1 Championship title

Ali Fraser, who scored 15 points, on the ball for Falkirk Fury against Glasgow Devils as his side sealed another SBC league title (Photo: Gary Smith)

Sony Centre Falkirk Fury’s senior men sealed another SBC Division 1 Championship title after a 79-51 win over Glasgow Devils.

John Bunyan’s trophy-laden team secured the championship for the eighth time with three games remaining after nearest rivals Dunfermline Reign lost out to Edinburgh Kings.

Fury’s senior men are now on 18 national trophies, having also won the Scottish Cup seven times and the Play-Offs three times.

Friday night’s clash in Grangemouth saw Fury take a 28-point win against the Glasgow outfit backed by a big home crowd.

The tie was beyond doubt for Fury after a crucial game-ending 28-10 third period.

Fury were led by Lithuanian guard Eddie Leginas who scored 16 points personal with star Ali Fraser just behind on 15 points personal with ten rebounds for a double-double.

Bantu Burroughs had a solid game with 14 points and six steals. Club legend Jonny Bunyan – who is also now professional Scottish team Caledonia Gladiators’ head coach – hit 11 points and four assists while Murray Hendry also racked up 11 points personal with a solid all-round game.

All of Fury's 12 squad players on the night earned court-time and the team will now look to keep up their impressive form heading into the end-of-season Play-Offs. Fury currently sit at 13 wins and two losses with a 85.1 points per game for/70.8 against ratio.

The senior men travel to the capital to face Edinburgh Kings tomorrow and on Sunday, March 2, they host Renfrew Rocks at Grangemouth SC with a 3.50pm tip off. Fans are invited to come along to Sunday's game when Fury will be presented with their league trophy.

Fury head coach John Bunyan, who has coached the senior men to all 18 of their national titles over the past 25 years, hailed his team’s achievement.

"It has been a challenging season and full credit to the players for having the ability and resilience to be the most consistent team,” he said.

"We have had multiple starting line-ups and that is not always easy to deal with. We will look to continue to work in our remaining three league games to be ready for the play-offs. At the same time I will look to ensure some of our developing younger players benefit from our early title win.”