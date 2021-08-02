Falkirk Fury senior men return to full contact training ahead of new season

Scottish Champions Falkirk Fury had their first contact training session in over 16 months

The Scottish champions have also accepted their place in this season's British Basketball Trophy competition and will lead of the season with a friendly against the Glasgow Rocks in September.

Fury Men, like the Senior Woman and their male and female club mates from U14 to U16, will also take part in the top Scottish Division 1 Leagues and Scottish Cup competitions this season.

The club have just completed four weeks of training camps for their teams, from U10 to junior age groups, with a total of nine camps run at Carronvale RC.

Fury ran outdoor and indoor sessions with club coaches with guest coaches Jonny Bunyan and Fraser Malcolm from Glasgow Rocks.

Head coach John Bunyan said: “I'd like to pay credit to all the coaches and staff because there’s a limit to how much you can train without that goal of playing games and achieving targets but their focus has been great.

"The enforced break from competition has actually helped them grow stronger together.

"We’re really looking forward to getting back to the court and taking on all the practices we have had and putting that work to use.”

The club have also completed four other camps for beginners in partnership with Falkirk Community Trust.

A total of of over 300 players have enjoyed the four weeks of camps as Fury now look to start work with their new teams for the 2021/22 season.

Fury will also soon be trialling a large number of players on their trials waiting lists and any player with basketball experience can apply for a trial by emailing - [email protected] giving their name, date of birth and experience to date - Fury's 18 teams range from U10 to Senior.