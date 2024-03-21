Falkirk Fury: Senior men rack up 208-point total in two wins as SBC title tilt continues

Ali Fraser in action for Falkirk Fury last time out (Photo: Gary Smith)

The Renfrew Rocks game saw Fury’s former Glasgow Rocks BBL pro players Murray Hendry, Ali Fraser and Jonny Bunyan score 23, 24 and 25 points respectively.

Fury led by 19 points at the half with the teams trading baskets in the third and fourth periods for a final scoreline of 102-80.

Jonny Bunyan had four triples in his 25 points, with Fraser and Hendry scoring a massive 40 points in and around the paint, including a number of Hendry’s classic dunks.

Lithuanian Eddie Leginas played the most minutes for the Falkirk side and had 12 points with fellow countryman Ziggy Dauksas on seven points personal.

The Glasgow University match saw Fury take control in the opening period with a 29-20 scoreline. However it was the second stanza that effectively finished the game as Fury went on an 18-0 run and a 25-5 quarter that took the Sony sponsored side to a convincing 54-25 half-time lead.

With Fury mindful of the prospect of three games in five days this week, they rotated their bench throughout the third and fourth periods to finish with a comfortable 38-point win and another 100-point plus performance on the offensive end.

Ali Fraser was the big scorer in the game with 30 personal, with Murray Hendry and Jonny Bunyan landing 30, 16 and 14 points respectively and Eddy Leginas on 11.

Fury had seven other players on the scoresheet as they took their season to 15 wins and two losses, their ppg to 91.5 and pa to 71.2 for a 20-point plus game differential.

Fury, who faced Renfrew Rocks at home after we went to press on Wednesday, are also at Grangemouth Sports Complex this Friday against Edinburgh Kings with a 7.45pm tip, spectator admission 7.15pm.

On Sunday, also at Grangemouth, the men have a 4pm tip for a crucial game against fellow title challengers Boroughmuir Blaze, with spectator admission from 3.40pm.

Blaze and Fury, at first and second in the table, also face off on Sunday, March 31 in the final Championship game of the season at the Crags Centre with a 2.30pm tip.

Fury head coach John Bunyan told Heraldsport: “Getting the two wins in the West of Scotland in the manner we did takes us forward to a continuing tough schedule of games.

"You are used to hearing of teams in many sports complaining of playing more than one game a week but three games in a week, while unusual for our league, is the norm for some basketball situations. We have embraced that schedule and are trying our best to make it work in our favour.