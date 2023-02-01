Falkirk Fury senior men notch historic scoreline in whopping 138-47 win

A stunning 31-0 opening quarter ensured it was a historic scoreline in Scottish basketball senior men's history – with the win one of the biggest ever in the top tier, finishing 138-37 to Fury.

With eight of Fury's ten players managing to get into double digit scoring, with all ten of them getting on the scoresheet – it was an impressive performance.

Fury's defeat of Wolves, who in a little over a week will contest the senior men’s Scottish Cup Final, will spark further dialogue over the pros and cons of a non seeded Scottish Cup system with Fury having already been knocked out from the much tougher side of the draw.

Oscar Baldwin grabbed 23 points over the weekend for Falkirk Fury's senior men (Photo: Alex Johnson)

On the day, the Sony Centre sponsored side were without two of their key Lithuanian players, starting point guard Eddie Leginas and often usual starter Evaldis Burksaitis, however Fury’s starters gave no quarter to a home side side who struggled against a variety of Fury defences and a talented group of offensive players that dropped a variety of three's, dunks and penetration to the basket.

Fury's starting line up saw former and current profesional players Bantu Burroughs, Murray Hendry and Oscar Baldwin on court with American Javon Daniels and former Rocks Academy player Adnan Jalil invovled too.

Just over half way through that historic 31-0 opening period, two other former Rocks players Scotty Russell and Yves-J Ndongala finished the period alongside Ross Gibson, Connor Martin and Fury's third Lithuanian Ziggy Dauksas.

The transition saw Fury not miss a beat as their offence rolled on to a 65-19 half time scoreline.

Fury continued to spread their court time, changing their defence with a number of changes while still managing to roll out a 73-28 second half scoreline for the 91 point margin victory.

Murray Hendry & Oscar Baldwin combined for 50 points, at 27 and 23 respectively while Adnan Jalil grabbed 19 and Bantu Burroughs on 17. Yves-J Ndongala had 12 points personal with Ziggy Dauksas on 11 points. Pair Scotty Russell and Ross Gibson shared 20 points with 10 apiece, while Connor Martin and Javon Daniels completing the scoring.

Fury's bench scoring was a season high at 46 points.

Head coach John Bunyan said of the performance: “Credit to both teams. Despite there being such a significant points difference, players can switch off. Especially in the winning team – but this didn’t happen.

"We continued to work on aspects of our game that will be important in the tougher games and that led us to play solid basketball at both ends of the floor throughout.

“For us having Murray and Oscar in another game was a big positive and clearly as they integrate more with the team, after coming in late on in the season, can only be a huge benefit as we move towards the play-offs.”

