Falkirk Fury: Scottish Cup finals beckon for club's under-16 sides

Falkirk Fury’s under-16 men’s and women’s sides both secured a Scottish Cup final spot over the weekend – with both of the Sony Centre sponsored teams securing impressive victories, over Stirling Knights and Caledonian Gladiators respectively.

Rachel Dagger top scored on 17 points (Pictures: Gary Smith)

The cadette women defeated Gladiators BC 74-66 on Friday in a closely-contested final four game at St Maurice HS and moved to the cup final where they will face either Highland Bears or Boroughmuir Blaze.

Fury led convincingly in the first with a 22-11 scoreline and by the half led by 15 points. In a close third stanza, Fury edged further clear with an 18-16 scoreline and held a 17-point lead lead going into the fourth quarter. However, when two of Fury's starters Beth Sneddon and Rachel Dagger both suffered injuries, the Gladiators took the opportunity to close the gap but could not get closer than the final eight-point gap.

For Fury, Rachel Dagger top scored on 17 points with Daisy Lawson on 16 points and Kyla Torrance on 14 points. Beth Sneddon completed the team's double digit scoring on 11 points with Poppy Duncan and Jess Cram sharing 16 points.

Adama Hainey grabbed 19 points on the day for Falkirk Fury (Photo: Gary Smith)

Kim Hunter’s team can now look forward to the final having been beaten in last year’s competition narrowly.

On Sunday at the Peak SC, Fury’s cadet men were on the road in their Scottish Cup final four game against hosts Stirling Knights.

The visitors surged to an 80-65 victory in the end. The cadets took a solid 17-9 opening first period. That was followed by a 23-15 second for a 16-point half-time lead. Fury then took the third 20-15 and had a 21-point lead going into the final period. Despite the home side taking that 26-20, it was a comfortable 15-point win for the Sony Centre sponsored side.

Oliver Coffey top scored for Fury with 24 points with Adama Hainey continuing his impressive season with 19 points personal. First year cadet Tylan Ertiken continues to show he is now a force in the team with 17 points, and that showing included three three’s.