Falkirk Fury round-up: second string's play-off run, easter camps and Gladiators latest

Fury's second string (Photo: Submitted)

Sony Centre Falkirk Fury senior men's second string, who play in the Lothian League’s Division One, have secured a Play-Off spot after back-to-back wins over capital club Leith Honey Badgers and rivals Dunfermline Reign.

With Fury’s top team winning the SBC Division One Championship and Play-Off titles already – it's now the turn off the club's second string to look for title success.

The Lothian League allows strong competition for players either not in Fury's top side or those who are not playing too many minutes in the senior men.

The teams other focus is to provide additional opposition to some of the club's junior men. The last league game of the season against Reign saw the Falkirk side take a 78-52 win with all ten players getting on the scoresheet in a solid team performance.

The quarter-final of the Play-Offs are scheduled for the Oriam in Edinburgh later this month.

Elsewhere, Sony Centre Falkirk Fury in partnership with Falkirk Council Sports Development held their annual Easter Camp for players between 6 and 11 years old.

The 36 players benefitted from a strong coaching team led by Fury head coach John Bunyan. Fury's US senior men's player Javon Daniels, Spanish pro-basketball star Maria Mongomo and Fury development coach Phil Wilson.

Assisting the lead coaches were senior women guard Eve Balloch and U16 players Will Claydon and Jaime Gonzales. The campers enjoyed three days of developing individual and team skills with a number of the players already in Fury programmes.

Meanwhile, Jonny Bunyan’s Caledonia Gladiators side sit on a knife edge as their outside chances of making the Play-Offs continued when they defeated Surrey 89'ers 90-81. There was then a low when they went down to Bristol Flyers on the road 48 hours later by 81-62. The Surrey win saw head coach Bunyan secure a third win in a row. American point guard Devearly Ramsey was the key scorer for the Gladiators with 21 points while former Fury star Fraser Malcolm was in great form with 16 points. That Bristol loss sees the Scots’ side now having to win their remaining four regular season games to have any chance of making the Play-Offs.