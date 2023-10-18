Falkirk Fury round-up: Rachel Dagger returns to score 12 points

Rachel Dagger returned for Fury (Photo: Submitted)

Fury’s U18 junior men and women's teams had big road wins. The U18 junior women edged out Inverness Lions by one point in a 62-61 thriller, that saw U16 GB squad player Rachel Dagger return from injury and play a strong game with 12 points.

Top scorer for the Falkirk side was the talented Edie McBain with 15 points. Also an U16 GB squad player last season - Rose Tyrell - scored 9 points, as did U16 player Poppy Duncan. Fury had five players from their U16 cadette team in the eight player squad in Inverness and the match which was close throughout, with Kyla Torrance notching a game winning basket in the final seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fury cadette did not have a game themselves and this weekend both the U16's and U18's are on the road against West Lothian Wolves.

In the men’s U16 and U18 matches, Fury juniors made the trip to Aberdeen where they produced a strong performance for a 93-45 win. A 17-7 first period gave the Falkirk side a 10 point lead, which they continued to build on.

The 32-13 score in the third was a particularly strong stanza. All 12 players were also on the scoresheet for Keith Bunyan’s side.

Ukrainian Daniel Velykyy continues to show his promise, and he top scored for Fury with a big 20 point performance. Finlay Morrison notched 17 points for one of his strongest performances to date and Liam Bouch completed the double digit scoring with 13 points. Fury junior men face Glasgow Rens this weekend.