Falkirk Fury round-up: Cadette women defeat Kats to continue winning start

Falkirk Fury’s cadette women put in their best performance of the season so far as they defeated City of Edinburgh 72-35 in the Scottish Division One.

Falkirk Fury's Kyla Torrance (Photo: Submitted)

​​A stunning third period from the Sony Centre sponsored side saw the team run up a huge 32 point lead going into the final quarter.

Daisy Lawson and Beth Snedden were at the forefront of the team’s scoring with a joint 40 points between them.

Both teams had gone into the game undefeated in their opening two fixtures, but now it's only Fury and other capital side Blaze that remain unbeaten after three outings.

Daisy Lawson top scored on 21 points personal with Beth Snedden on 19 points, making her third top scorer. Kyla Torrance scored 12 points with Poppy Duncan on nine with both players big inside and on the boards. Jess Cram hit eight points personal.

Meanwhile, Fury women’s under-18s team lost out with a heavy 106-20 defeat to the same Edinburgh opponents.

With GB squad players Rose Tyrell and Rachel Dagger not playing, Fury had to increase their number of cadette women to eight in the 12 player line-up.

Fury struggled throughout to contain two very strong Kats players, but never gave up and there was still some promising play for the Falkirk side. Under-16 star Kyla Torrance was also missing from this one.

At under-18s level, Fury’s men recorded an 87-60 win over Paisley side St Mirren. That win moves the team to joint second in the title race and for captain Jack Shand he moves to sixth spot in the league scoring table, with an average of 18.7pts per game after a hitting 11 points.

However it was forward and ever-improving first year junior Dylan Low who led the Falkirk side on the day with 15 points personal.

Fury had an excellent first half to take the opening quarter 33-15 and then held Saints to single digits in the second with a 21-9 run for a 30-point lead ahead of the third stanza. Dylan's brother Alex finished with 14 points with Daniel Velykyy hitting 12 points.

The cadet men (under-16s) saw Fury give their Paisley opponents a 21-point lead after the opening period in a 60-8 loss. Oliver Coffey was the Sony sponsored side's big player with 20 points personal while Adama Hainey hit 13 points.

They are now on two wins and one loss for the season but there is little doubt that Fury can challenge Saints for the title as they proved in the final three periods.

Falkirk Fury’s under-14 age group sides both secured victories over the weekend for the Sony Centre sponsored club.

The under-14 boys defeated Madsons Dundee 62-38 while the girls notched a high scoring 78-29 win themselves against the same opponents.

​Jay Bunyan led the Falkirk boys team with 17 points personal in an excellent display, moving him to a season average of 19 points per game so far this term.

Lewis Dickson also had another strong showing, grabbing 13 points personal with Will Clayton also hitting double digits with ten points.

The team were big winners in the second and fourth periods with 25-7 and 20-6 helped to secure a positive Scottish Division One result against tough opposition. The boys are now undefeated after two outings.

Meanwhile, in the girls match, first year under-14 player Jodie Lambert continued her scoring start with 22 points personal to add to her 25 and nine points scored in the opening two matches for an 18.6 average for the season, placing her in third spot in the league system for scoring.

Fury held the Dundee side to single digits in each quarter and a 26-7 second stanza saw the game move away from the visitors, who were 27 down at the half.

The game remained competitive throughout and saw ten of Fury's 11 players get on the scoresheet and all play double-digit minutes.

Millie Irons hit 15 points personal and Katie Corbett nine with Scarlett Smith and Ruby Cruickshanks sharing 16 between them.