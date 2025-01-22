Falkirk Fury round-up: Big wins for junior men and women in SBC league clashes

U14 action (Pictures by Gary Smith)

Sony Centre Falkirk Fury enjoyed a busy – and broadly successful – weekend with seven of the basketball club’s SBC Division 1 Championship teams in action.

The U18 junior men and women secured big wins alongside the U14 groups while the senior women and U16 cadette women narrowly lost out.

Fury’s in-form junior men retained top of table in their division with a 104-86 win on the road against second-placed Stirling Knights.

Fury came out firing, taking the first and second periods with 27-19 and 32-24 scorelines for a big half-time lead of 16 points. The third quarter however saw the home side bounce back to lead by the end of the period with a 31-14 run and a one-point advantage going into the final quarter.

Falkirk Fury’s under-18 junior men’s side secured a crucial road win against second-placed Stirling Knights in their fixture (Pictures by Gary Smith)

But coach Keith Bunyan's side dug deep and produced a huge 31-12 scoreline and a 104-86 win.

That victory keeps them top saw captain Dylan Low come out as game’s top scorer with a huge 27 points. The team had a total of five players hit double-digit scoring, showing their team ethos of sharing the ball.

Adama Hainey hit 18 points personal with Liam Bouch on 16 points. Jack McNee who produced some dagger three’s scored 12 points with Mario Pizarro getting ten points against his old club.

Cadet Taylan Ertekin had a strong game with 19 minutes and eight points with Andrew Henderson playing 33 minutes and scoring seven points. Oliver Coffey was strong on the boards and chipped in with four points.

It was then to be a junior double, when later in the day, the women inflicted Boroughmuir Blaze's only loss of the season and that result means Fury, who sit second in the table, are now still in with a chance of winning their league.

Rachel Dagger led the Falkirk side with 24 points with Rose Tyrrell on 17 points; Beth Sneddon on 14 points and Kyla Torrance on ten points.

For coach Kim Hunter, this was a big one over a Blaze side who earlier in the season had looked unbeatable.

In a close contest, Fury edged the first period 23-18 but the home side regained the advantage with a 23-17 second quarter and a one-point half-time lead.

The third period saw Fury hold coach Senger's side to seven points and take a six-point lead into the final stanza.

With Blaze regaining the lead in the fourth, it was left to two big free throws from Torrance and a three-point play from Sneddon to take Fury clear with seconds remaining, Dagger putting the icing on the win with an almost half court three on the buzzer to seal a 71-65 win.

A double for the club's U14 sides saw the girls, who sit second in the title race, earn a big win over City of Edinburgh, with the boys, who are in third spot in their league, defeat second-placed St Mirren for a key win in the championship race.

In an exciting boys game, the big number came from Fury's talented forward Jaime Gonzales with a huge 33 points.

Aiden Tran hit 19 points too in a great team win for Greg Foussas’ side. Quinn Fitzgerald had an excellent game with 20 minutes and six points.

That win keeps Fury in the battle for the championship title.

The girls had the game won by the end of the opening quarter against City of Edinburgh with a 24-4 scoreline.

Fury followed that up with a 22-4 second period and a 38-point half-time lead.

Coach John Bunyan's side ran out 76-27 winners as the Falkirk side ran its bench throughout.