Falkirk Fury: Rose Tyrell and Rachel Dagger called into GB under-16s squad for European Championships

Falkirk Fury duo Rose Tyrell and Rachel Dagger (Photo: Submitted)

The talented Falkirk duo will travel to Montenegro in August alongside 10 Scots named across the six Great Britain teams playing in the competition.

Four Scots have been named in the U16 women's squad, with four in the U18 junior women's squad alongside one in the U20 women's squad. Only one Scot made it into the men’s set-up.

For Rose and Rachel, making the squad is simply the beginning – the pair have alreadytaken part in a number of zoom meetings with their GB coaching team from home in preparation for what will be a crucial first weekend of training in July in Essex.

It will be at that stage that the 22-player CW squad, which includes women that play mainly in England but also in Europe and USA, will be cut to 14 (12 and two reserves) for further extensive training and competing, before the actual Euros begin in Montenegro.

Speaking of the selection of the Fury youngsters, club head coach John Bunyan said: “Rose and Rachael have worked incredibly hard since they took up basketball as young primary school age players in our club.”They are dedicated and have huge talent and lots of potential. It is great to see the Great Britain selectors have recognised the ability these players show and I am sure they will give a great account of themselves in Essex.

“We will be focusing on helping Rose and Rachael all we can with use of 'The Gun', Vertimax, Blazepods and other equipment the club has invested in to develop our players.

"Fury cadette women head coach Kim Hunter was delighted that two of her successful U16 side have made the GB squad and is looking forward to helping the players build to that crucial first training weekend. There will be key input from Kim and our coaching staff.