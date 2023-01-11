Falkirk Fury return with an important win over bottom club NL Chiefs
Falkirk Fury senior men beat North Lanarkshire Chiefs 94-66 in what was their first match of 2023 over the weekend.
The Sony Centre sponsored side have been the dominant force in men’s basketball in Scotland over the past ten seasons, winning the title on five occasions.
However, this campaign has seen them suffer three losses so far and with Fury currently sit in third spot, the Falkirk side cannot afford a further loss in what has been a highly competitive league this season.
Chiefs went into the game as bottom club, but they had shown several promising performances throughout 2022, so Fury could not take the match for granted.
It was no surprise that they started strongly in the first quarter with a solid 29-8 scoreline.
Former Glasgow Rocks professional, Bantu Burroughs, then showed his class for Fury to bring them back into the game with 13 points in that opening stanza, that included three 3's.
Fury shot 12 threes in the game and continued to focus on playing in an up-tempo transition style that looked for shots beyond the arc early in their offence.
The second period, saw another former Rocks player, Murray Hendry, show his ability with eight points personal, including a thunderous dunk that had the young Fury fans on their feet on the end line.
A 26-9 third period for Fury saw them take a commanding 80-35 lead going into the final quarter. The third period saw Fury's Lithuanian ace Eddy Leginas grab nine points personal, while veteran Scott Russell came off the bench to hit back to back 3's.
Ex-Scotland junior Connor Martin also scored two 3’s as Fury continued their assault from behind the arc.
Bantu Burroughs top scored for Fury with 23 points with Murray Hendry on 17 points, Eddy Leginas was just behind on 16, with American Javon Daniels on 14 points, a tally that included three 3’s.
Falkirk Fury head coach John Bunyan was pleased to see his side get the result over the line despite having key players missing.
He said: “It was a reasonable performance from the team, like the Chiefs, coming off what was a three week festive break in the league made it difficult.
“Our first and third quarters were especially strong with a combined score of 55-17 and we need to play with that intensity for four quarters, not just half a game.
"We were without a number of key players, so overall, I think we can be pleased with getting the win and working towards our big game this Friday against St Mirren in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals."
Fury Senior Men are the Scottish Cup holders and at Grangemouth SC on Friday 13/1/23 they host St Mirren in the quarter-finals of this seasons competition.
The tip off is 8pm and spectators are welcome from 7.30pm in what should be one of the big games of the Falkirk club's year.