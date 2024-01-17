Falkirk Fury reign down on Dunfermline opponents to secure SBC league victory
John Bunyan’s men moved to 10-2 for the season after the win over the division’s sixth-placed side, with Fury nestled into second spot behind SBC Division 1 Championship league leaders Boroughmuir Blaze.
On the day, Fury took the opening period over the Fife side with a 29-18 scoreline.
American star Javon Daniels hit five of the Falkirk side’s opening seven points. Fury then raced out to a 20-9 lead on the back of great inside play from Murray Hendry and Ali Fraser.
Lithuanian guard Eddie Leginas made it 26-9 with a three-point shot, before Reign got themselves back in the game with a 9-3 period before the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter then saw Fury continue to control the game with Bryan Munnoch and Ziggy Dauksas ending the second stanza with back to back threes for a 56-35 scoreline at the halfway point.
There was no change to the game flow in the third period with Fury taking that quarter 21-14 with Murray Hendry making it a 30-point game in that spell with one of his classic dunks at 77-47.
The fourth period saw veteran Keith Bunyan then hit one of his classic three shots as he made a return to top flight action while the three Hendry brothers; Murray, Finlay and Lewis all saw action together in the final stanza.
Fury's top scorers on the night were Ali Fraser on 23 points and Murray Hendry on 21 points while Lithuanian pair Leginas and Dauksas hit 12 points and 10 points respectively. Daniels finished on eight points personal in what was a solid team performance.
"Reign always present a challenge with their high energy game and outside shooting threat and it is a testimony to our players that they focused in on these key aspects in our defence,” head coach Bunyan said post-match praising his team’s display at both ends. “We also at the same time produced a great offensive performance. We are now building up towards our crucial cup game against Boroughmuir Blaze and these recent matches have allowed us to look at different line-ups.”