Falkirk Fury reign down on Dunfermline opponents to secure SBC league victory

Sony Centre Falkirk Fury’s senior men secured a 91-71 victory against Dunfermline Reign at Grangemouth Sports Complex over the weekend to keep their title hopes alive.

Eddie Leginas on the ball for Falkirk Fury (Photo: Alex Johnson)

John Bunyan’s men moved to 10-2 for the season after the win over the division’s sixth-placed side, with Fury nestled into second spot behind SBC Division 1 Championship league leaders Boroughmuir Blaze.

On the day, Fury took the opening period over the Fife side with a 29-18 scoreline.

American star Javon Daniels hit five of the Falkirk side’s opening seven points. Fury then raced out to a 20-9 lead on the back of great inside play from Murray Hendry and Ali Fraser.

That 91-71 victory keeps Falkirk Fury sitting in second spot in the SBC Division 1 Championship table (Pictures: Gary Smith)

Lithuanian guard Eddie Leginas made it 26-9 with a three-point shot, before Reign got themselves back in the game with a 9-3 period before the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter then saw Fury continue to control the game with Bryan Munnoch and Ziggy Dauksas ending the second stanza with back to back threes for a 56-35 scoreline at the halfway point.

There was no change to the game flow in the third period with Fury taking that quarter 21-14 with Murray Hendry making it a 30-point game in that spell with one of his classic dunks at 77-47.

The fourth period saw veteran Keith Bunyan then hit one of his classic three shots as he made a return to top flight action while the three Hendry brothers; Murray, Finlay and Lewis all saw action together in the final stanza.

Falkirk Fury’s Javon Daniels shoots against opponents Dunfermline Reign (Pictures by Gary Smith)

Fury's top scorers on the night were Ali Fraser on 23 points and Murray Hendry on 21 points while Lithuanian pair Leginas and Dauksas hit 12 points and 10 points respectively. Daniels finished on eight points personal in what was a solid team performance.