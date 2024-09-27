Falkirk Fury: Poppy Duncan hits the heights as junior women win big

Poppy Duncan was on top form for Fury (Photo: Alex Johnson)

Twenty-seven points from Poppy Duncan was the big number for Fury's junior women as won 95-35 over City of Edinburgh Kool Kats in the capital last Saturday.

Duncan was unstoppable inside, also adding baskets in transition and from solid outside shooting.

A 27-7 opening period for Kim Hunter's side set the tone. Fury's up tempo trapping game saw another four of the Sony sponsored side manage double digit scoring.

Scottish internationals Rachel Dagger and Beth Sneddon had 18 and 10 respectively with Rose Tyrell and Kyla Torrance also on 10 points apiece.

Fury JW top U18 Scottish Division 1, with all 10 players on the scoresheet.

Dagger and Duncan move to third and fourth in the season scoring stats with respective averages of 22.5 and 22 points per game. Sneddon also makes it into the top ten with 12.5 per game.

Meanwhile, Fury U18 junior men won 73-58 at title rivals St Mirren.

Keith Bunyan's side are top of Scottish Division 1 and remain unbeaten this season.

A 23-23 third quarter was the key for Fury and that scoreline saw them move 19 points clear going into the final period.

Mario Pizarro top scored for the Falkirk club with 19 points, going 67% from the free throw line and adding three threes to his fine performance.

Captain Dylan Low had 13 personal with Andrew Henderson on 10. Fury's Liam Bouch remains in the top 10 scorers for the season with a 17.5 points average placing him fifth with Mario Pizarro in eighth with an average of 16.5 per game and Dylan Low ninth on 15.5 per game.