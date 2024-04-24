Falkirk Fury: Pair help Tornadoes seal basketball's Anderson Cup to add to trophy collection

The duo both played for Strathclyde League side Lockerbie Tornadoes, helping them secure the Anderson Cup.

Senior men's captain and junior men's coach Bunyan had already won the treble, having secured the Scottish SBC league title plus the Scottish Cup and Play-Off Final with the junior team that he coaches.

The win gave Bunyan his sixth trophy of the season and he did that alongside junior men’s captain Shand.

Not only was the Anderson Cup his third trophy of the season - but for the third time this campaign he was named as MVP in a final for his excellent performance on the court.

The Lockerbie team has been an outlet this season for Bunyan to get valuable minutes as he prepares to play for the GB Masters team in Italy later this year.

The veteran hit four threes in the final as the Dumfriesshire side edged out a 70-50 win over the Glasgow Olympians, a mainly Greek-based side.

Shand, who scored 23 points in the final, has used the additional Strathclyde League Division One fixtures to build on his game against older, stronger players.

The junior men’s star will now move to Fury’s senior men heading into the new campaign.