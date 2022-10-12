Falkirk Fury open the season with a Scottish Cup victory

The Sony sponsored side, who are cup holders, took a 32-14 opening quarter lead on the road.

Fury's starting line-up had two familiar faces in it, with Bantu Burroughs and Eddy Leginas in the guard spots, joined by new signings Javon Daniels and Yves Ndongala – with third year player Adnan Jalil completing the five.

Burroughs with eight, Daniels with seven and Leginas with six accounted for 21 of the side's opening period points.

Falkirk Fury senior men opened their competitive campaign with a Scottish Cup victory against Renfrew Rocks (Photo: Falkirk Fury)

The home side however, worked hard in the second quarter, to pull the game back to 14 at the half. Adnan Jalil finished the half strongly for Fury with a great three point play and great finish inside to keep the match tightly-contested.

The third saw Fury pull 225 points clear with Burroughs upping the tempo with nine personal in that spell and Jalil, who had his best game yet for the club adding a further eight personal, including a highlight breakaway dunk.

Fury ran their bench in the final period as they moved to a convincing 32-point win, with eleven of the team getting on the scoresheet.

Bantu Burroughs was in top form for Fury, leading his team with 24 points. Lithuanian Leginas was also in great form with 18 points. Adnan Jalil finished with 15 and Javon Daniels was also in double digits with ten in his opening game for his new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach John Bunyan said after the match: “I could not have been more pleased with the attitude and chemistry in the team and that was reflected in the scoreline. The players supported and worked for each other on defence while on the offensive end, we were balanced, looked to get out in transition and be patient when we had to be. It was not all perfect but that's basketball, Javon has only been at a couple practices, having just flown in from the States and Yves was also just into the team.”