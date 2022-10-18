Falkirk Fury open league season with a win

The 84-60 triumph was a similar scoreline to the match that took place between the sides the previous weekend in the Scottish Cup, with Fury defeating the Rocks 87-55.

A large enthusiastic crowd cheered Fury on convincing win once again with guards Eddy Leginas and Bantu Burroughs both on top top form hitting 24 and 23 points each.

The visitors struggled to cope with the penetration caused by the Fury pair as the Renfrew-based side saw Fury convert 19 free throws in the match, with Leginas having 11 points from the charity stripe in his game total.

Burroughs also rocked league newcomers, grabbing 14 of Fury's 23 points in the first period. Fury moved to a 17 point lead at the half to go in at 47-30.

After that, a 22-15 third quarter scoreline saw the Sony sponsored side secure the game as they ran their bench in the final period.

Lithuanian Zigy Dauksas came off the bench to produce an impressive performance at both ends of the floor with 17 points.

Adnan Jalil and Evaldis Burksaitis also had solid games with the latter providing a solid defensive addition.

Fury head coach John Bunyan was pleased with his side’s application on the day.

He said: "Despite the win against Renfrew in the cup, we knew we had to be focused in what was our first home and league match of the season and that they would be determined to show they are worthy of being in Scotland's top league.

"I believe they have shown that after the two games we have played against them, that they will prove a difficult side for most teams to beat. With home court advantage, we made that count, especially thegreat play from Eddy, Bantu and Zigy.

"In terms of scoring – Adnan and Evaldis were very good in keeping the balance in the team. While we have strong three point shooters, we showed that one of our key strengths is penetrating through to the basket and that was rightly reflected in the foul count and in turn at the line.”