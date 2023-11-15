Falkirk Fury now at five from five after Glasgow University victory
Fraser’s clinical showing moves him to the top of the league for scoring average with 26.5 points per game on what is just just his second match back.
Fury are now at five wins from five games this season, keeping them top of the SBC Senior Men Division 1 table in what is once again a tight top of the table.
The side also are now at an astonishing 89.6 points per game scoring average with a league best of 66.2 points conceded per game.
On the day, the Falkirk club started well with a 20-7 opening quarter. A 30-16 second period meant it was game over as Fury moved to a 27-point half-time lead.
Coach John Bunyan ran his bench throughout with one of Fury's latest signings - Ammar Mohammed – continuing to show his ability and potential with a 17-point game in just 23 minutes of play.
In an incredible scoring stats sequence, the three Hendry brothers - Murray, Finlay and Lewis - combined for 33 points with 12, 11 and 10 respectively.
Fury now build towards their biggest games of the season yet, with Kings at home this Friday and Blaze on the road a week on Saturday.
Speaking to the Falkirk Herald after the victory, Fury head coach John Bunyan said: “This was another game for us to look at different line-ups during certain phases of the game and we are really allowing Ali and Ammar to settle in with the team.
"We also have our younger players developing with Lewis, Finlay, Andrew and Harvey all part of that process and they performed extremely well.
"We also had former Scotland guard Bryan Munnoch play on his return from injury with a solid performance.
"We are now focused on preparing for two tough games that could really define our season.”
Fury’ senior men play the City of Edinburgh Kings at Grangemouth Sports Complex tomorrow with a 7.45pm tip and spectator entry is at 7.15pm.