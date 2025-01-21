Falkirk Fury legend Jonny Bunyan is named new head coach of Caledonia Gladiators

Jonny Bunyan won the BBL Trophy with Caledonia Gladiators in 2023 (Photo: The British Basketball League)

Falkirk Fury legend Jonny Bunyan has been named head coach of Scotland’s professional basketball side Caledonia Gladiators.

He will replace the outgoing Robbie Peers – who only joined in December – as the East Kilbride-based Super League Basketball club look to “re-align the direction of the men’s team” following a turbulent period.

Bunyan has been associated with the Gladiators, and the formerly-named Glasgow Rocks, for nearly 15 years and enjoyed a special testimonial last summer for his service to the club.

He helped the Gladiators seal a historic BBL Trophy title in 2023 and has been acting as the club’s development officer while also playing for his hometown team Fury, helping them to a SBC treble last season.

Falkirk Fury legend Jonny Bunyan has been named Caledonia Gladiators' new head coach (Picture Michael Gillen)

“We are pleased to announce that Jonny Bunyan has been appointed as head coach of the men’s team,” a club spokesperson said.

“Jonny’s long-standing experience within the club makes him well-placed to guide the team through this period of transition.

"The former point guard steps up from his current role as club development officer and will lead a coaching team that will provide the necessary stability and focus as we look to move forward both on and off the court.

"We recognise that there have been a number of changes within the men’s team this season and we are disappointed that some of these haven’t worked out as we had hoped.

"Over the forthcoming days, there will be an opportunity for fans to engage directly with senior members of the club to discuss the plans for the rest of this season and our longer-term vision.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank fans for their continued support throughout what has been a challenging period.

"Your loyalty is greatly valued, and we remain committed to building a team and club that reflects the high standards you deserve."

Former Commonwealth Games ace Bunyan will make his debut as head coach tomorrow night (7.30pm) when the Gladiators host third-placed Leicester Riders hoping to kick-start their Championship campaign.

It has been a difficult start for the Gladiators – who sit bottom of the table on four points having only won twice in 13 outings.