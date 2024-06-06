Falkirk Fury legend climbing Ben Lomond to raise cash for club and charity close to his heart

Falkirk Fury captain Keith Bunyan is raising funds for charity this weekend (Pictures: Submitted)

Falkirk Fury legend Keith Bunyan is climbing Ben Lomond this Saturday as part of a charity drive to raise cash for Maggie's Forth Valley centre and the basketball club – having battled himself with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Senior men’s captain at SBC treble winners Fury, Keith was diagnosed in 2022 and received intensive chemotherapy treatment as an inpatient in Forth Valley Hospital.

He has been in remission since 2023 and has recently been selected for Great Britain’s maxi-team’s European Championships in Italy, having played the sport for well over 30 years.

"I wanted to give back to the charities that have helped me the most through this,” Keith said.

"Maggie's and Falkirk Fury basketball club have the motivation to get back into playing a sport I love.

"My goal was to get back to where I was before and I am now playing again for Fury and all of this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of those at Forth Valley Hospital too.”

Keith played in a warm-up tournament over the weekend – with the former BBL marksman notching five from seven from beyond the arc in match one with the team just losing out on winning the tournament, finishing in third spot.

Meanwhile, Sony Centre Fury had five of their players in action at the weekend in various internationals.

Will Claydon played for the Scotland U14 team in Manchester. The Scots lost out 107-27 and 65-40 to England’s first and second teams, however they took the win over Wales 73-53. Will was a member of Fury's SBC Championship winning team last term.

In the 35-plus internationals also held in Manchester, Fury's U14 boys’ coach Greg Foussas was a member of the Scottish men’s side who secured big wins over England and Wales.

In the 35 plus women's internationals, Fury duo Gillian Baird and Rebecca Lonsdale were in the Scotland side that just lost out in two close games to England and Wales.

The two former WBBL Fury players were part of a small roster and both hit double figure scoring against Wales with Baird top scoring against England.